Longtime Killeen resident Durrett Parten, 67, was looking forward to being buried next to his family members in the Killeen City Cemetery when he eventually passes. When he recently called to buy a plot next to his parents, however, he was surprised to hear that the cemetery had no more plots to sell.

“I had always planned to be buried in the Killeen City Cemetery. Both my parents are there and lots of my kin-folk are buried there,” Parten said Wednesday. “I was trying to do some pre-planning for my will and funeral expenses so my children wouldn’t have to do so much. Once I made that call though I thought to myself ‘whoa, that’s a road block,’” he said.

