Longtime Killeen resident Durrett Parten, 67, was looking forward to being buried next to his family members in the Killeen City Cemetery when he eventually passes. When he recently called to buy a plot next to his parents, however, he was surprised to hear that the cemetery had no more plots to sell.
“I had always planned to be buried in the Killeen City Cemetery. Both my parents are there and lots of my kin-folk are buried there,” Parten said Wednesday. “I was trying to do some pre-planning for my will and funeral expenses so my children wouldn’t have to do so much. Once I made that call though I thought to myself ‘whoa, that’s a road block,’” he said.
The city confirmed on Monday that all available plots at the Killeen City Cemetery, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop, have been sold.
According to city officials, the Killeen City Cemetery rests on 51 acres of land. Only 29 acres are used for burial locations of 10,000 plots. The other 22 acres of land is used to accommodate roads and walkways, a funeral pavilion, a maintenance building and the main office.
According to the city’s website, the cemetery originally began as a family cemetery in 1856. The City of Killeen took over the cemetery in 1950. The cemetery serves as the final resting place to around 10,000 people, and the remaining 500 plots have been sold, according to the city.
City officials said there are other cemeteries in Killeen, not owned by the city, that residents can use.
“Within the City of Killeen limits, there is the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery or Killeen Memorial Park. Residents may purchase any available cemetery plots as they see fit,” City spokesperson Janell Ford said.
Space for trees and plaques under the city’s living tree program are still available at the city cemetery as well as other locations around the city.
Killeen Memorial Park, at 3516 Lake Rd. , is run by Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage and Killeen Memorial Park, are owned by the same parent company, Letum, according Heritage employees.
Parten is still looking for his final resting place, and one thing he said he is also considering is the price.
The plots at the city cemetery were about $1,000 each for resident adults, but Partem said he’s having a hard time finding other plots for that price.
