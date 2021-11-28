Residents will have the opportunity to discuss tentative changes to the Killeen City Charter and propose their own updates to the city governing document at a Dec. 13 town hall meeting.
The charter review — which aims to update the city’s charter, originally created in 1949 — is part of a process initiated earlier this year by former Councilwoman Shirley Fleming to give a pay raise to council members.
The current pay raise proposal would raise council member’s pay from $100 a month to $1,000 and the mayor’s pay from $200 to $1,500 monthly.
Other changes remove the city manager’s ability to demand written charges and a public hearing if terminated six months after employment, and a proposal that grants the City Council the ability to direct the appointment or removal of assistant city managers, department heads and the city secretary.
Often referred to as “our local constitution,” the charter grants incorporating powers to the city of Killeen, allows its residents to call elections and creates a framework for city government.
There is no set time or location for the town hall.
Once review is complete, the City Council is expected to pass an ordinance calling a charter amendment that will outline each proposed change, which Killeen’s residents will vote on for final approval in May.
On Monday at City Hall, a 6 p.m. special City Council workshop meeting will be focused around a review of the city charter’s “red-line” changes, led by city staff. It is possible that the City Council could remove a proposed change.
Charter Review timeline:
Dec. 13, 2021: Hold a public hearing regarding charter amendments
Feb. 8, 2022: Consider an ordinance calling a charter amendment election.
April 9, 2022: Publish first newspaper notice.
April 16, 2022: Publish second newspaper notice.
April 25, 2022: Early voting begins.
May 7, 2022: Election.
