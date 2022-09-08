For the second time in four months, Killeen City Council members have received analyses on the city’s water infrastructure, including on Tuesday, when a consultant explained how its contract with Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is structured.
“You have a contract for a wholesale supply of water — all the water that the city requires up to a max rate of delivery of 42 million gallons a day,” said Lauren Kalisek of Austin law firm Lloyd Gosselink. “The term of this contract is for the life of the outstanding bonds of the district which, right now I think, carries out to about 2040.”
Killeen and the water district agreed to a four-page contract in April 1956.
“In the early 1950s, Bell County WCID No. 1 entered into a long-term lease with the federal government to lease Lake Belton, which was the first or primary water treatment plant serving the local community,” Kalisek said. “Now, WCID No. 1 is a regional entity that serves several cities beyond Killeen. Its raw water supply comes through contracts that it holds with the Brazos River Water Authority.”
The Brazos River Authority, according to its website, was created by the Texas Legislature in 1929 as the first government entity in the U.S. created to develop and manage the water resources of an entire river basin. The agency distributes water supplies, provides water and wastewater treatment and monitors water quality.
Water rights
“So, ultimately, the water that is delivered to the city of Killeen is coming from water rights held by the Brazos River Authority contracted to Bell County WCID No. 1,” Kalisek said. “Under the provisions of your contract, you can acquire water from another source with the district’s prior written consent. From time to time, the district does issue contract-revenue bonds in consultation with other wholesale customers to finance major capital projects.”
In addition to Killeen, the other WCID-1 customers are Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Bell County WCID No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
“You have a contractual right to the raw water supply itself, and you also have a reservation of capacity in the wholesale system that’s been constructed by WCID No. 1 for the benefit of its customers, including the city of Killeen,” Kalisek said.
According to its website, the water district is the largest municipal customer of the Brazos River Authority, contracting more than 62,000 acre-feet of water each year from Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, where WCID-1 has water treatment plants.
No ground water
“The district contracts 100% of the water provided to its customers from the Brazos River Authority. Currently; the district does not have any ground water supplies,” the website shows.
With Brazos River Authority, Bell County WCID No. 1 has two surface-water contracts — “one dating back to 1966 and reissued in 1992 for election/option water and the other dating back to July 2006 for 13,000 acre-feet of ‘system’ water,” according to the district’s website.
The system-water contract expires in 2031. The election/option water contract is scheduled to expire in 2042.
“Bell County WCID No. 1 is a regional conservation reclamation district that’s formed under the state constitution,” Kalisek said. “It is a separate political subdivision of the state — just like a city or a county or another special district. It has its own set of statutes that are applicable to it under the special district local laws.”
The district was created to provide a municipal water supply in the area and to serve Fort Hood. And its contract cannot simply be voided by Killeen or any of the district’s wholesale customers.
No ‘unilateral termination’
“The contract does prohibit unilateral termination by the city and provisions for unconditional payment,” Kalisek said. “The reasons for those provisions is protection of the district’s bondholders. The revenue stream that it secures through its contracts with its wholesale customers is what underpens its bond issuances. That contract revenue stream needs to be pretty well protected in its contracts with its wholesale customers.”
The district’s board of directors in April approved its budget for fiscal year 2022-23, with Killeen and other cities paying an additional 6 cents per 1,000 gallons of fresh water — up from 72 cents.
Cities that pay for wastewater processing services from the district are paying an additional 10 cents per 1,000 gallons — up from 96 cents. That’s primarily because of the increased cost of chlorine and gasoline. Another factor in the budget was La Nina projections, meaning that drought conditions play a role.
“The more rain we get, the less water we sell and the more wastewater we treat,” WCID No. 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said in April. “So, in that aspect, we’re like farmers. We’re kind of dependent on the weather to know how good our projections end up being.”
WCID budget
The district’s wastewater budget is about $5.58 million — up from around $4.95 million in fiscal year 2021-22. Its freshwater budget is about $9.5 million — up from $8.5 million the previous fiscal year. The district’s fiscal year is May 1 to April 30, and new rates would become effective Oct. 1, when municipal budgets take effect for their new fiscal years, for the district’s total budget of about $14.5 million.
The contract terms include “operations and maintenance expenses as well as debt service,” Kalisek said. They are “commonly found in water supply contracts for regional systems. The contract allows for sub-contracts with other wholesale customers to transfer capacity reservation with approval and consent from the district.”
Council members did not respond to messages seeking comment on the contract terms and whether they intend to negotiate new terms. But on Tuesday, Councilman Michael Boyd thanked Kalisek for providing “clarity.”
“This information is clear, and it gives the council and the public ... the facts (about) our contractual relationship with WCID No. 1 since the mid-’50s,” he said. “Now, I have clarity. I’m better informed for making decisions based at WCID going forward.”
‘Negotiate the price’
Mayor Debbie Nash-King asked Kalisek about how to amend the city’s contract with WCID No. 1.
“What is the process if you want to negotiate the price of the water or the amount of usage of the water?”
Kalisek said that effort must begin at the city staff level.
“Changes to the contract require a written amendment executed by both parties,” she said. “You would enter negotiations with the district.”
Councilman Ken Wilkerson asked Kalisek to explain how the district uses the city’s money to fund its operations.
“They charge wholesale customers on a volume-metric rate, the amount of water you use,” she said. “They also charge reservation fees. It’s a different process than a city because there are no tax-supported revenue bonds. It’s contract-revenue bonds. When a wholesale customer agrees to contract with the district, you are agreeing that your revenues are going to be used to pay for bonds that are going to be issued by the district.”
And issuing bonds is done after district officials inform its customers, including Killeen.
“It seems that every time the district has gone out for bonds, they have consulted with the wholesale customers,” Kalisek said. The contract “sets out everybody’s pro-rata share of the debt service on the capital project. Also, I would assume the district wouldn’t be able to size a capital project ... unless it’s talking to its wholesale customers about what those needs are.”
$1 billion proposition
Kalisek’s contract analysis comes four months after Freese and Nichols of Austin provided a “water and wastewater treatment facility evaluation” to council members in May.
“On May 17, 2022, City Council received a water report from Freese and Nichols,” City Attorney Holli Clements said. “During that presentation, council expressed that you wanted a better understanding of the engagements we currently have with WCID No. 1, and you directed staff to engage a consultant to conduct research into our water contracts.”
During that workshop in May, Freese and Nichols reported that it would cost the city about $569 million to build plants, pump stations, transmission lines, ground storage tanks and other infrastructure and to pay for engineering and design and land acquisition for a water treatment facility.
It would cost more than $359 million to build a wastewater treatment plant and for engineering and design and land acquisition for a wastewater treatment plant — for a nearly $1 billion project.
And at an average salary of $50,000 to $70,000 per year for between 20 to 40 employees, it would cost the city from $500,000 to $1.4 million.
As for water supply, the city would have two options — maintain the existing 39,964 acre-feet and contract directly with the Brazos River Authority, with no available surface-water rights from other sources or request proposals for water supply that would likely come from wells at a “significant distance” from Killeen.
