The Killeen City Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement between Killeen, Bell County and Harker Heights on Tuesday after it was pulled from the consent agenda following a request by Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson.
“I feel compelled to put guardrails on us, much the way Bell County has done with themselves,” he said. “I’m more inclined to approve this if we put a cap on ours, too.”
The discussion Tuesday followed another last week, during which council members debated the merits of assuming much of the financial burden and responsibility for the Chaparral Road reconstruction — a $24 million project that’s expected to exceed that estimate by the time construction begins no earlier than 2025.
The Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Organization, or KTMPO, will pay $17,224,578 in construction costs only. Bell County has agreed to pay no more than $3 million, with Harker Heights contributing $224,487 and Killeen paying $3,550,935.
Expansion plans for the two-lane Chaparral Road, along Killeen’s southern border, have long been talked about with little action. In August, a new high school on the road opened, causing traffic jams during morning commutes.
The project involves 13.28 miles but does not include a part of the road that Killeen ISD improved during the construction of Chaparral High School, which opened in mid-August to more than 2,000 students.
Council members approved the initial memorandum of understanding on Oct. 29, 2019, with Bell County, Killeen ISD and Harker Heights.
Preliminary design work is expected to continue through January 2023, with final design set for February 2023 to August 2024. Construction may last for two to three years but is not expected to begin until at least 2025.
“The developer has to reimburse the city up to $4.1 million,” said Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services. “That brings the outlay to the city to a number that’s less than zero.”
And that figure is $549,065 under cost to the city.
“The city is still obligated to construct its portion of the road, according to MUD No. 2 agreement,” Revell said. “The staff recommendation is to approve the interlocal agreement.”
But Wilkerson reiterated that he doesn’t believe the agreement is fair and accused Bell County of forcing Killeen officials into the interlocal agreement.
“It’s basically a bill,” he said. “I think we should cap ours at $3.5 million. The thing that sticks to me is the cap” Bell County has set at $3 million. I move to ask that Bell County consider removing the cap of $3 million and consider a total attribution of 11% ... by Oct. 18.”
But City Manager Kent Cagle warned against using such tactics against the county.
“I think we need to be clear we’re making a change to the agreement that it has to go back to Bell County and go back to Harker Heights,” he said. “I want to warn you about the dangers of that. The county had a methodology that they even agreed to participate at all in this project. That’s why they capped it. They don’t build four-lane divided thoroughfares. I don’t think it was a negotiation.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez agreed.
“I try to remove my emotion from it and look at it objectively as I can,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think the juncture in the road where we’re at (is) we move forward with what we have ... or we do nothing (and) risk putting this on the backs of KIlleen taxpayers completely.
Cagle said council members will consider approving an engineering contract for the project during the next regular meeting.
“If this road does come in at $40 million, we will be back at KTMPO as well. If there is no more funding ... you don’t reduce the standards but perhaps you only improve the intersections or only parts of the road.”
Boyd agreed with Wilkerson that the county should contribute more money to the project.
“I do believe we should allow the county to come back to the table,” he said. “I think it would be irresponsible for the county not to participate in this program.”
City Engineer Andrew Zagars told council members on Tuesday that the interlocal agreement allows county officials “to change its amount.”
“Most of the kids who go out to (Chaparral High School) are from Killeen,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “It’s an equitable agreement when we started. We were the ones asking them to be part of it. It’s been a long process. We’ve been working on this since 2019, and we need to get this road built yesterday.”
Harker Heights and Bell County have approved the same interlocal agreement.
When the Chaparral widening — from two to four lanes and a center turning lane — is complete, Killeen will annex Bell County’s portion of the road into the city limits, according to the memorandum of understanding. City officials would then be responsible for maintaining the county’s section of Chaparral Road, along with that of the city, including in front of the school.
KTMPO’s 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan Project. a 25-year plan, calls for widening Chaparral between State Highway 195 and East Trimmier Road from two to four lanes with a continuous center turn lane and adding an 8-foot bicycle lane and 5-foot sidewalk or shared use path on both sides of the road.
Setback compromise approved
In other action Tuesday, council members unanimously approved a request by JOF Developers to lessen setback lines for hundreds of lots at Levy Crossing.
“How many current applications are in right now that we might have to do this on?,” Wilkerson said. “How many would be in this gray area, (in that) they’ve been approved prior to the building standards? I think that would tell us we would have to treat them the same way.”
Revell said he did not have that number but that any applicant for which the same scenario applies would have to approach city staff before such a request can be advanced to the council.
“I’m glad the two parties were able to come together for a compromise in this matter,” Boyd said. “I wasn’t aware that architectural standards were included in the original request. I was under the impression that none were met at all.
City staff members recommended approving the developer’s amendment request after they determined that JOF Developers, owned by Gary Purser Jr., met about 80 percent of the architectural and design standards the City Council adopted in May.
“The agreement we came to is that they are mostly — but not completely — meeting our architectural standards,” Cagle told the Herald on Monday. “They reduced the number of homes for which they’re requesting setback changes. It allows for lessened setback requirements for 246 lots. Originally, it was 386 lots and they reduced it to 246 lots.”
Such an agreement was presented to Killeen City Council members during a workshop on Sept. 20 — almost a month after they tabled a request by JOF Developers to lessen setbacks on the front yard from 25 feet to 20 feet, on the side yard from 7 feet to 5 feet and at the rear from 25 feet to 20 feet. What followed in the weeks since that meeting was “a compromise” on reductions.
“It’s the side and rear setbacks,” Cagle said.
The front setbacks — the distance from the front of the house to the street — will remain at 25 feet. However, the developer will get the lessened setbacks on the sides and rear of each lot.
In turn, the city receives a commitment from the developer to apply many of the architectural and design standards council members adopted in May — more than two years after the council approved the planned unit development at Levy Crossing. The standards are intended to improve the quality of homes, especially aesthetically.
On Aug. 23, council members told JOF Developers they would not negotiate with that company or others in bypassing the new architectural and design standards. They ultimately tabled making a decision on the developer’s request to reduce setback lines for the types of homes it planned to build in the planned unit development to give staff members, Killeen Engineering and Surveying and JOF Developers time to discuss their options.
The new architectural requirements include repetition standard, garage standard, enhanced windows, architectural details, variable roof design and at least three of the following: recessed garage, vertical articulation, covered front porch, variable exterior finish materials or enhanced garage doors.
The Levy Crossing PUD was approved in July 2020 — nine months after the property was annexed into the city limits. Killeen’s new architectural and site design standards were approved on May 22 and went into effect on May 30. The developer would have been impacted because it wanted to include three-car garages in the construction of at least some of the homes.
