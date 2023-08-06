Death Star Bill 2.jpg

The Bell County government has filed a lawsuit against the City of Killeen for passing Prop A; the decriminalizing of marijuana under four ounces.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The Herald last week sent questions to the Killeen mayor and City Council about the ongoing lawsuit over the city’s decriminalized marijuana law, which became a law last year after it was passed by voters and amended by the council.

Earlier this year, the Bell County government sued the city over the controversial city law, saying it violates state law. That lawsuit has dragged on since April, and is now in a state appeals court. The city is paying for the lawsuit’s defense with taxpayer money.

klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

Jonathan

The gravitational center of logic is around “the will of the people”. Will is always in perspective. The most recent decennial census indicates that our population gross municipality population is 153,095. Council has bloviated ad-nauseum, “the will of the people”, validly so because of population correlation to representation. 60% of the population approved of Prop A. That amounts to 17,000 people casting votes in favor of Prop A. Votes opposing Prop A were approximately 7,000 people. Combined, this represents 25% of the gross population; mandates are generally above 25% population.

“Some council members have said you have to support Prop A because it is the will of the people…”. Does local law trump county and state law, in your opinion? “The job of an elected official is NOT to pretend to be an attorney or a Court of Law…” Average working knowledge of how law is applied internationally down through municipality is prerequisite in order to “faithfully exercise” the office duties. You have to be able to transliterate what the law means, where and how law applies, to factually express its application to the people represented.

“Voter suppression is a term thrown around when it benefits or impacts certain people or political parties”. Did the proposition overwhelmingly pass? Where was the voter suppression? Apparently, the official excreting from the mouth is the one throwing terms around, unaware of their comprehensive and sometime complex nature. Injunctive Relief spoken by the District Judge is promising and fitting for the speaker.

“Outside counsel has been heavily involved in temporary restraining order and temporary injunction proceedings in another case.” I wonder if involvement is in one of the municipalities where Ground Game’s game may be undergoing validity. “But ignoring the 70% of voters who voted in support of Prop A, by legal election…”. 70% in perspective is which is 25% the municipality’s current population. “The Council did NOT appoint Riakos Adams to the District 2…”. Where does council’s accountability and responsibility begin and end? Are they aimlessly floating amoebas? Two of the officials cited “according to the City Secretary” as the answer to several of the questions.

What various members of council do not want seen is their own actions May 17, 2022. Ordinance 22-034, “Adams, Boyd, and Gonzalez introduced an ordinance canvassing returns and declaring the results of the general and special elections held May 7. Gonzalez moved its adoption, seconded by Adams 4 Yes; 0 No, Wilkerson abstained”. Proposition K of this election in May 2022 Election obviously is not remembered by various members of the council as they all, excluding one, postulated a varied, garden variety of perspectives about the matter.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.