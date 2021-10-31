Editor’s note: The following responses received from Killeen city council members have not been edited, and have been included in their entirety, at the request of some council members. The Herald usually edits comments for brevity and minor grammatical errors. The same questions were sent to all seven council members. As of Saturday, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King and Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez had not responded. The questions were sent to the council members on Wednesday, while Killeen’s citywide boil-water order was still in effect. It was completely lifted on Friday. Councilman Michael Boyd answered the questions in one statement, rather than answering each question individually. The Herald provided his full statement under the first question.
Who is responsible for the citywide boil-water order, and why?
Michael Boyd: Our Public Works department worked tirelessly to resolve the water quality issue. I believe involving WCID and TCEQ were important approaches to producing a favorable outcome
I am grateful for the patience and cooperation shown by citizens over these past 10 days. Unfortunately, the prolonged boil water notice proved to be a major inconvenience for our residents and businesses across Killeen. In transparency, myself as well as other council members continued to provide updates to citizens as progress was being made. At this point, I am interested to learn from our City Manager what relief may be possible for customers affected by the prolonged boil water notice.
More importantly, I do believe the time has arrived for Killeen to address our aging infrastructure, including our waterlines, as well as reconsidering the WCID contract for control of our [own] water, like the majority of Texas’ cities have.
Mellisa Brown: From everything we have learned so far, there are a lot of factors that came together at once to cause it, so ultimately the question is who holds the majority of the responsibility. While it’s true that
Killeen could have been using chlorine boosters, it was also stated by the WCID 1 manager that if they had disinfected their system even ever other year, Killeen would not have been under a citywide boil water notice.
When I called several other water distributors from south of Austin to North of Waco, the majority of them told me that they disinfect their plants on an annual basis and they haven’t seen these problems.
So while we could have taken even more extra steps, we also pay a lot of money currently, and have put hundreds of millions of dollars into the infrastructure and operations of WCID 1. We shouldn’t have to be taking extra steps and adding more chemicals to our water just to make sure it is not going to potentially make someone sick. If everyone is having to add chlorine when they get their water, then I would suspect it’s in the process or a problem in the transmission.
When I go buy bottled water at the store, I don’t come home and boil it because I expect it to be ready to drink. When we buy water that has been treated, I don’t expect to need to treat it again.
Nina Cobb: (Cobb did not answer this question)
Rick Williams: The city’s communications department has done an excellent job in explaining why the citywide boil water notice was and is in effect.
Ken Wilkerson: I don’t know. I’m not sure anyone person is nor do I feel that that is important at this point. I think it’s more important to fix the problem, Find out why it occurred and try to make sure it doesn’t occur again.
City officials are so far not releasing water testing data in the days before the Oct. 19 citywide boil-order. Should the city release that information? Why or why not? (Editor’s Note and Update: The Herald originally asked the city on Oct. 22 for testing data showing what the chlorine levels were in the days prior to Oct. 19. The Herald also asked the city for the data on four other occasions in the past week. The data was released on Friday afternoon.)
Mellisa Brown: It’s public information. It should be released. Both the tests before we flushed lines and after. If I remember correctly, we take most of those samples from our take points - where the water comes in from WCID’s transmission lines and enters the city’s water system. WCID 1 should also be releasing all of their test results for the same time period including the ones at the plant and the ones at the point where it enters every customer’s system.
Nina Cobb: After the many Press Conferences and videos we have given all the facts that we have, there was open dialogue during our last City Council Meeting, Public Updates and Action Plans shared through our Media and Communication department. We are working hard to ensure the safety of every resident and would like to encourage everyone to be patient but Most Importantly Thank You Everyone for adhering to the Boil Notices for the safety of this City and our families.
Rick Williams: I do not believe it is necessary to release data prior to October 19, 2021, because there was no noted problem. Therefore, why would that be necessary?
Ken Wilkerson: I’m not sure that’s true.
Will businesses that have had to shut down, reduce menu items or were affected by the boil-water order be compensated for the loss of revenue? What about their employees or other people who have been adversely affected?
Mellisa Brown: The City Council had dedicated some of our ARPA funds to help businesses in Killeen. I think this would be a good way to apply at least a portion of them.
Nina Cobb: Compensation has not been discuss. However, we have very smart business owners within our City and it is our hope that their Business Plan consist of emergencies. This is a first time occurrence, I am compassionate to their needs and apologize greatly for the inconvenience or if they had to use their emergency plan.
Rick Williams: We are currently living in a time where all aspects of our lives have been touched and changed by the global pandemic. Both, our businesses, and citizens are flexible, adaptable, and strong.
Ken Wilkerson: Sure, to some extent. Refer to my first answer.
What are your thoughts on the current contract with WCID-1? Should the city have more control of its water? Should the contract be revisited?
Mellisa Brown: I don’t know why anyone would have ever written a contact with a company that essentially gives away all of our ability to control what is the most valuable resource in the world. We should definitely have more control over our water at a minimum. We need to review this contract and we need to make revisions.
Nina Cobb: I will remain patient until the After Action Report. I choose not at this time to place blame on anyone without FACTS. “Patience is not simply the ability to wait – it’s how we behave while we’re waiting.” It is my job to wait on the documentation and facts no assumptions.
Rick Williams: All contracts that the city manages on behalf of citizens should be revisited at the appropriate time and for appropriate reasons.
Ken Wilkerson: I don’t have thoughts about WCID in general. I was elected to focus on Killeen. If you mean should the contract be terminated, as opposed to what?
What, so far, are your biggest takeaways from this incident?
Mellisa Brown: First, our staff was great. They worked hard around the clock despite the negativity they received to fix a problem they didn’t cause and also make sure everyone had as much information as possible as quickly as possible. We made a lot of improvements compared to Uri.
We need to make more improvements in getting out alerts for major events and we will need to make some changes to how we handle and distribute our water once we receive it.
Nina Cobb: If I may simple use this analogy: “This is a first time occurrence we will have trial and error, but learn important ways to control or prevent it from happening again (nothing is perfect).” But
“It also reminds me of a swimming pool, everyone is in a large body of water some are leaving the pool to take care of business and others simply stand in a corner or bring no attention to themselves as they take care of business while in the pool. However, because so many people are in the pool and the water consist of everyone we can’t determine where the business has comes from.” “So the lifeguard and regulators must blow the whistle, have everyone leave the pool, check/clean the pool water, blow the whistle again and we are back in the water for a refreshing clean swim.”
City of Killeen, District 3, Businesses, “Thank you for your Patience, we will have the water restored as soon as we can and we will be back with our water, along with new practices. I assure you your City Council, Public Works Staff and Regulating Agency is hard at work. Making sure everyone receives “Healthy and Safe Water.”
Rick Williams: My takeaway is that our city employees a dedicated to serving our citizens and that once again we have proven that we are strong and compassionate city of persons who will take care of each other.
Ken Wilkerson: My biggest take always are that KDH and some people are more interested in assigning blame than fixing problems and trying to make Killeen better.
