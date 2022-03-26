Despite the city of Killeen previously saying “qualified applicants” for the vacant District 2 Killeen City Council seat have to be a registered voter, one of the four people trying to fill the seat was not a bona fide registered voter in Killeen by the time the application period for the empty seat ended on March 18, according to officials.
Monique Brand, a journalist and former Herald reporter — and now an aspiring Killeen council member — tried unsuccessfully to register to vote in Bell County three times between 2012 and 2020.
“It looks like she initially applied to register to vote in 2012 but was listed as Pending Verification with the Secretary of State. She applied again in 2013, 2020, and again in March of this year. That last application was successful,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in an email.
Being a registered voter is not a requirement for a resident of Killeen or Bell County, but it is a requirement for a Killeen City Council member, or those running for council. Killeen council members make decisions and vote on issues that affect the 150,000 residents who live in the city.
In this case, Brand and three other applicants are trying to be “appointed” to the City Council, rather than elected, so the rules are slightly different, Killeen City Attorney Traci Briggs explained to the Herald.
“To be a candidate on the ballot, a person must be registered at the time of filing. For an appointed position, voter registration must be effective at the time of appointment. The distinction was researched and discovered when a person not registered to vote posed the question,” Briggs said in an email to the Herald on Friday. “Because voter registration is determined on the date of appointment, staff provided the application to the City Council with a full explanation that the applicant is not eligible to hold office on March 29, the date interviews are scheduled.”
The Herald reached Brand, the managing editor at the Lampasas Dispatch Record, by phone Wednesday to ask about her voter registration attempts, but she said she wanted the questions sent via email. She did not respond by deadline.
According to Stafford, Brand most recently applied for voter registration through the Department of Public Safety on March 14. That was 11 days after the city announced in a news release that the application period to fill District 2 seat would last from March 4-18.
Also in that release: “Qualified applicants must be bona fide residents of District 2, must be US citizens at least 18 years old and must not have been convicted of a felony. They must have continuously lived in Texas for the previous 12 months, in District 2 for the previous six months, and be a registered voter.”
Stafford said Brand’s voter registration was eventually approved, and she became an “active voter” on March 23, which was five days after the application deadline.
However, she can’t begin voting until April 13, Stafford said, because “It’s a standard 30 days after her registration date.”
Furthermore, Brand has never voted in Bell County, which would include Killeen city elections, according to county officials.
“I’m being told by Elections staff that Monique Shante Brand is currently a registered voter,” Stafford said Wednesday when Brand’s voter registration was approved. “However, we cannot provide any voting history for her, as she has not voted in Bell County.”
According to Brand’s notarized District 2 application form, which was filed on the final day of the application period, the box marked “Voter Registration Status Verified” was left unchecked by city officials.
“Ms. Brand’s voter registration is not currently effective, but she may be eligible depending on the date of appointment,” Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford told the Herald on Tuesday. She later said: “Voter registration status must be effective as of the date of appointment.”
According to Texas Elections Code, appointees need to be registered to vote on “the date the appointment is made.”
The delay, if there is one, may mean City Council members won’t be able to fill the District 2 seat as soon as they wanted to. The District 2 seat officially became vacant Friday when Debbie Nash-King, the former District 2 councilwoman and mayor pro tem, was sworn in as Killeen’s new mayor after former Mayor Jose Segarra stepped down so he could run for an at-large council seat in the May 7 city election.
However, for the three District 2 applicants — Riakos Adams, Kathryn Bradley and William Baumgartner — their voter registration was solidified prior to the March 18 application deadline.
Adams and Bradley both said that they believe one must be a registered voter in order to be on the seat.
“I believe that anyone must be a registered voter if they’re going to serve on a seat,” Adams said.
Baumgartner had a more positive outlook on the matter.
“It’s possible that they just didn’t know that they weren’t registered voter when they applied,” Baumgartner said, “But I would be mad if they did get elected.”
The City Council plans to interview the four applicants on Tuesday night at City Hall, according to the city.
“The subsequent actions will be dictated by that process,” Ford said.
