The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport will have some upgrades as a result of the Killeen City Council approval to accept three airport improvement grants totaling $650,000. The grants are from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Aviation Director Mike Wilson said the grants will fund:
- Crack sealing, marking and minor taxiway repairs
- Replacement of the original apron lighting fixtures with new energy-efficient LED fixtures, and
- Apron repair and rehabilitation
The projects were already planned for the current fiscal year. This funding is not part of the $2.2 million in federal coronavirus airport relief aid grants the airport was previously awarded — out of the total, more than $717,000, was recently disbursed. The remaining $1.4 million is expected to be received within one to two weeks, said City Manager Kent Cagle.
“Normally, these grants would require a 10 percent match; however, the CARES Act provides funds to increase the federal share to 100 percent for all AIP (airport improvement program) grants already planned,” Wilson said on Tuesday.
The airport improvement grants will have no impact to the airport’s FY20 operating fund, budgeted at $3.2 million.
The acceptance of the grants was voted unanimously on by the council on Tuesday during its regular council meeting.
City spokesperson Hilary Shine said the grant funds should be available as early as next week.
“We expect all (projects) to start by Aug. 1,” Shine told the Herald through email Thursday. “Each project should be complete within six months of the actual start dates.”
