The Killeen City Council unanimously approved a Memorandum of Agreement for the Committee for Crime Solutions at a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.
The committee was proposed by Councilmember Ken Wilkerson and would include members from Killeen, Bell County, the Killeen Independent School District and Fort Hood.
Harker Heights has pulled out of the committee due to being involved in other programs, according to Wilkerson.
Wilkerson said the goal of the committee is to study crime with data provided by Texas A&M University-Central Texas, decrease crime around the area and provide solutions to prevent it.
Wilkerson gave a more in-depth look at the prospective impact of the proposed committee during an interview prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
“Ultimately, the goal of the committee is to lower crime by getting community involvement, and some people that are acting in silos to reduce crime, bring them together and pool their resources,” Wilkerson said. “Hopefully, we can decrease crime without having to police it away. People are going to commit crime because they don’t have better alternatives. They don’t know how to handle situations that we go through every day, and they’re making bad choices.”
The goal at the moment is to form the committee, he said. Wilkerson said there is already verbal commitment from multiple municipalities and a city council member. As for implementing solutions, Wilkerson said that commitment and responsibility falls on everyone.
“It’s going to be both. It’s going to bring the community together and expect them to be involved, whether it’s more robust networking, neighborhood watches or meetings with the cops,” Wilkerson said. “ Some problems will be community driven. Some of them may be addressed with ordinances from KISD, Killeen or Fort Hood.”
This committee is being formed completely independent of the city’s law enforcement. While all of the above can lead to a lower crime rate, Wilkerson believes prevention is key to beginning that trend.
“All of these things can lead to a lower crime rate by just providing people with an avenue, as opposed to looking at the crime rate go and then expect the police officers to go out and do something about it.” Wilkerson said. “Police are great for what they do, but they’re also really good at finding once a crime has been committed, finding the assailant and addressing it after the fact. I want to address it before it happens.”
Just before last week’s meeting took session, Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble gave his thoughts on the committee.
“I think any conversation about crime is important. One thing that we have learned is that conversation is a spark plug to better things,” Kimble said. “I think this is not a police initiated, I think it’s from one of the council members and we are glad to be a resource and provide whatever data or assistance that they need in the committee.”
