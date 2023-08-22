Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting included the approval of an ordinance to expand the maximum square footage of businesses for the Rosewood Springs development from 5,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet.
The council also voted unanimously to repeal the youth curfew ordinance in response to a state law that takes effect Sept. 1.
Quintero Engineering requested the ordinance to amend the Planned Unit Development standards be changed on behalf of nine property owners for the Rosewood Springs development.
The vote was 5-2 with Councilman Michael Boyd and Councilman Riakos Adams voting against it.
Councilman Joseph Solomon inadvertently voted for the ordinance, which he told the Herald after the meeting was a mistake.
“I accidentally did that,” he said. “I tried to draw it back. I asked the mayor could I withdraw that? I did not intend to vote ‘yes.’”
Some residents, during the citizen comment period, complained about increased traffic in the area of the development if the ordinance passed.
They said traffic was already very heavy in that area.
Gorge Meza, project manager for Quintero Engineering, said that Quintero, along with the city, validated a plat to combine two lots into one, doubling the land area.
“We are not looking at building a standalone store,” he said. “It will be a plaza that will provide additional spaces for other businesses, be it professional offices, restaurants, anything that’s allowed within that PUD.”
He said the land owner always intended for the PUD to have been 10,000 square feet for that property.
Originally, Rosewood Springs was supposed to be a gateway project for the city of Killeen.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said that as a councilwoman in 2019, she hosted several events related to the Rosewood Springs development because a nearby area would be most affected by changes there.
“We talked about traffic, we talked about the development of it,” she said. “This development was not taken lightly by me because I got the residents involved.”
Solomon, Nash-King said, was also there on the ground talking to residents.
Solomon said the residents there didn’t want it.
“I’ve got letters, I’ve got concerns that ... hey, we don’t want this,” Solomon said.
Solomon said the planned project is “totally different” than what they were told at a community meeting.
One of the plans is for a developer to put a Dollar Tree at the location, but the mayor and some council members said whether they voted to increase the maximum square footage or not, a Dollar Tree could still go up there.
“Just to be clear, we’re not voting on the dollar store or not,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “My hope is that (the developers) would hear the people’s voices and understand that.”
Gonzalez further stated that they notified 107 people about the vote and only received one response in opposition.
Councilman Ramon Alvarez and Councilman Jose Segarra both said they were not voting for a dollar store.
“What we’re trying to do as council, we’re trying to make sure is that … community continues to be a little bit upscale,” Segarra said. “I know that developer; everybody there did such a great job bringing that community and making it upscale. And you know that’s a really nice area for Killeen. And so I think that the concern is we want to make sure that it continues to be that way.”
He mentioned the large number of car washes in Killeen that are next to each other. “And it’s like, how did we let that slip by? That is just ridiculous.”
Jim Wright, one of the owners of the subdivision and development, dismissed claims about heavy traffic in that area.
“I don’t think the traffic is going to be impacted any more with what we’re proposing than what it would be if we don’t change one thing,” he said.
Wright also said they were going to do everything they promised people at the community meeting, including a community building, a dog park and a walking trail.
“The problem is, I don’t have $10 (million) or $15 million that I can build it all at once, like some of these people that (have) 75-year tax abatements, he said, referring to the Station 42 project in north Killeen. We don’t have the money to do that,” he said.
YOUTH CURFEW ORDINANCE
Also Tuesday, council members repealed the longstanding youth curfew ordinance for the city.
The city needed to repeal the ordinance or it would be in violation of state law starting Sept. 1.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill on June 19 essentially taking power away from cities to enforce or create curfew ordinances.
In connection with the repeal, the Proposition A lawsuit from Bell County against the city of Killeen was brought up a lot during citizen comments.
Leo Gukeisen said the city was in a “hurry to jump on this bandwagon to repeal it (the youth curfew) because of the law” but said Proposition A — which essentially decriminalizes marijuana up to 4 ounces — could violate state law, which has not decriminalized marijuana.
Alvarez said he isn’t a licensed attorney, and he doesn’t know if Gukeisen is, “But I would leave the interpretation of the law to the attorneys and the courts.”
Alvarez said the difference between the youth curfew ordinance and the Proposition A marijuana ordinance is that the latter “had a legal election.”
“The county attorney gets paid three times what the city is choosing to spend defending this lawsuit that the filed, so if anyone is spending taxpayer dollars, it would be the county,” Alvarez said.
KPFC
After the council meeting, there was a meeting for the Killeen Public Facility Corporation, which elected Councilman Boyd to serve as the vice president.
The vice president’s seat has been empty since former Councilman Ken Wilkerson resigned in May.
KPFC also had a discussion about the cash flow for the Station 42 apartment development. The corporation is expected to have $250,000 at the end of 2024.
Gonzalez mentioned putting in a walking museum or a mural on the back fence of the property.
A representative from the NRP group, which is helping develop the apartments, said all expenses and repairs to the actual apartment building will be the responsibility of NRP.
The apartment community is receiving a 75-year tax abatement from the city; in exchange, the community must dedicate a certain percentage of units to lower-income residents.
