LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting included the approval of an ordinance to expand the maximum square footage of businesses for the Rosewood Springs development from 5,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet.

The council also voted unanimously to repeal the youth curfew ordinance in response to a state law that takes effect Sept. 1.

