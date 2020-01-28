The Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved putting a tax swap on the May ballot.
The proposed swap would leave the sales tax rate the same but redirect the money from property tax relief to use for general government operating purposes.
The vote is a classification change, according to city staff.
A new state law, Senate Bill 2, recalculates how municipalities will set their sales tax rate.
SB 2 is also known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019. The intent of the bill, which took effect on Jan. 1, is to reduce the ceiling for year-to-year property tax revenue increases.
The property tax relief portion of Killeen’s sales tax reduces the rollback rate ceiling by approximately 13 cents. In FY 2020, this 13-cent reduction would have reduced the rollback rate below the city’s current tax rate of 75.88 cents per $100 valuation, resulting in an estimated revenue loss of $1.1 million.
According to Interim City Attorney Traci Briggs in her staff report, the swap is necessary as it “will prevent potential revenue loss due to new state law.”
Hilary Shine, Killeen’s communications director, said the action if approved in May, will not “change the current sales tax rate or property tax rate.”
“It doesn’t change the end result of the taxpayer or the expenditure of tax revenue,” Shine said.
There has been only one person who spoke out on the suggestion — Killeen council candidate Leo Gukeisen.
At last week’s workshop, before discussion, Gukeisen suggested to the council that the voters should “be the ones to decide where the monies go.”
ELECTION DATE
In other matters, the council called the May 2 municipal election, in which the mayor’s post and three at-large seats will be on the ballot.
According to the Texas Election Code, Chapter 3, the City Council has to order an election “no later than the 78th day before the election date.”
The mayoral seat is open and current Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, who was re-elected in May 2018, told the Herald on Jan. 2 he is seeking reelection.
At-large seats held by Juan Rivera and Gregory Johnson are up for grabs. Neither is seeking reelection. Rivera is termed out and Johnson is challenging incumbent Daryl Peters for Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1, position in the March primary election. Peters is seeking reelection.
Butch Menking, who is in his first term as a Killeen councilman, is seeking reelection, according to city staff.
So far, five other Killeen residents — Mellisa Brown, Carla Escalante, Leo Gukeisen, Edward Skinner and Ken Wilkerson — have filed to be placed on the ballot.
The last day to file for the City Council election is Feb. 14.
