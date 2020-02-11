After a heated debate, a more than $233,000 funding project for a newly covered playground at Lions Club Park was approved on Tuesday night.
The 4-2 vote by the Killeen City Council was the green light to a partnership with the Greater Killeen Lions Foundation, which committed funds for the new playspace, originally constructed in 2001.
Councilman Butch Menking did not attend the meeting on Tuesday. Mayor Jose Segarra said his absence was excused.
The reason for the upgrade is because the current playground has dozens of deep potholes in the pour-in-place flooring, missing swings and a medium-sized hole at the end of one slide, said Pete Vento, Killeen’s parks and recreation manager, at last week’s council workshop.
The largest hole in the flooring was measured close to 1 foot in diameter and 2 inches deep, according to Herald research.
The cost of the new playground is $223,371.45. Of that, $100,000 is coming from the foundation to serve as matching funds, and $123,371.45 will be from the Killeen Recreation Services Department. The monies will come from the department’s capital improvement project construction account.
Before the final vote was taken, some council members raised concerns that the city was funding Lions Club Park and not the others.
The city of Killeen has close to 18 city parks, including Lions Club Park. Three major parks in the city are Lions Club, Long Branch Park and Conder Park.
Councilman Gregory Johnson said he still “had a concern” with putting more money into Lions Club Park, particularly after voting to approve $480,000 in LED lighting in October 2019.
“I wanting to know when are we going to start taking care of the rest of the parks,” Johnson said.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming echoed Johnson’s comments, adding that parks located in the North Killeen area "have not been touched in years.”
Councilman Jim Kilpatrick said he agreed with Johnson and Fleming but should not hold the Lions Club Park project “hostage,” which could result in a quality-of-life issue.
Councilman Juan Rivera said he has been out to the playground firsthand and “we need to work on this.”
Councilman Steve Harris asked Recreation Services Director Joe Brown if other organizations have approached the department to fund other parks.
Brown responded that several Killeen-based organizations have “donated money for quality-of-life purposes.”
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King said while she understands Johnson’s and Fleming’s concern to address other parks’ needs, “but when someone wants to donate monies, they can choose wherever they choose (to fund).”
She added she would also like to see improvements in other parks.
The partnership was passed with of vote of 4-2, with Johnson and Fleming voting in opposition.
A new baseball theme area will be designed for children ages 3 to 7 years old.
Features of the new playground include:
- Canopy
- Tile surface
- 6 slides
- 4 swings (2 toddler and 2 child swings)
- Cozy Cocoon
- Climbing bridges and various deck climbers
The city will purchase the equipment from Playground USA through the Texas Buyboard Purchasing Cooperative.
Brown said he is expected to have a ribbon cutting for the new playspace sometime in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.