Killeen City Council candidate hosts kickoff event

First time candidate Jessica Gonzalez, in running for Killeen City Council, wants to “protect, improve, promote and establish a vibrant social environment.”
Gonzales, 43, is a Killeen native and a graduate of Killeen High School, and has filed to run for Killeen City Council District 1, in the upcoming May election. On Wednesday she hosted a campaign kickoff, followed by a meet-and-greet event, at the Killeen Performing Arts Center.
Public safety, transportation, education and economic development are her key campaign issues.
“I would like to see real change brought to District 1 that will benefit our citizens and ultimately the city of Killeen,” Gonzalez said at the event.
Current District 1 Councilmember Shirley Fleming has termed out and will not be running for reelection. Five other candidates, Lauren Young, Holly Teel, Angela Brown, Rosalyn Finley and Latrice Walton have as of filed application to run for the seat.
The general manager of a local jewelry store, Gonzalez is the mother of three. Her older daughter, Ariss Barnett, recently joined the U.S. Air Force. Her other two children, Gabriella, 16, and Jeremiah, 9, are students at the Killeen ISD. In the past, she has done advocacy work in the areas of domestic violence, human trafficking, veterans issues and others.
To learn more about Gonzalez’s campaign contact them at JessicaG14Me@gmail.com. The campaign website is currently being developed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.