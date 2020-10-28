Killeen city council candidates file last pre-election finance report

With expenditures ranging from $2,838.34 to zero, candidates for Killeen City Council have filed their last campaign finance reports prior to the Nov. 3 election.
Of the 10 candidates, Ken Wilkerson reported $2,838.34, while Nina Cobb and Leo Gukeisen reported zero, with each report submitted listing a date in early October to the present.
Wilkerson’s expenditures include more than $130 for Facebook ads and more than $2,500 for texting services with Y Strategy LLC, based in Austin.
Total expenditures during those dates for the remaining candidates, from highest amounts to lowest, break down as follows: Rickey Williams, $597.03; Tolly James Jr., $273,87; and Mellisa Brown, $186.83.
Total political contributions as of the last day of the reporting period were: Wilkerson, $300; James, $273.87; Williams, $250; Brown, $60; and zero for both Cobb and Gukeisen.
Two other candidates, Rosalyn Finley and Hugh “Butch” Menking, reported zero political expenditures. Finley reported $50 in contributions other than pledges, loans or guarantees of loans, or contributions made electronically, and Menking reported $12.17 in total political contributions made as of the last day of the reporting period.
Candidates Carla Escalante and Ed Skinner filed for modified reporting and were not required to submit this report, according to Killeen City Spokesperson Hilary Shine.
“This is the last pre-election report,” Shine said. “A final report is required following the election, but there is no set date for that.”
Shine also provided an excerpt from the Texas Ethics Commission’s instructions, on the “8th day before the election report,” which these reports constituted. It reads: “The start date is the 39th day before the election if you filed a 30th Day Before Election Report. If you did not file the 30th Day Before Election Report, the day after the last day covered by your last required report is the start date. If this is the first report you have filed, please see the “First Reports” section above. The end date is the 10th day before the election. This report is not required for unopposed candidates or candidates who are filing under the modified reporting schedule.
