Term limits and a proposed, hefty pay increase took the spotlight at the Killeen City Council special workshop meeting Monday night.
“This is a full time job,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said. “It’s a touchy subject, but it’s something that should have been done a long time ago.”
Wilkerson pointed out that council members and the mayor often have full-time jobs in addition to being elected city officials, and that the position is extremely demanding.
“You just don’t know what’s expected of you,” he said, adding that the pay increase was long overdue.
Shirley Fleming, who retired from the council after her third term in May, had initially proposed an increase in City Council member pay from $100 to $200 per month earlier this year, initiating the charter review process.
The council’s current pay of $100 was first chartered in 2001, according to Deputy City Attorney Holli Clements. The salary for the mayor is not to exceed $200 a month, according to the charter.
Wilkerson proposed a reworked “stipend” of $1,000 a month for council members, and $1,200 for the mayor.
“I want to make it clear, I’m not running again. I’m doing it because it’s the right thing…I want to make sure that council members are compensated for their job,” he said.
His comments were preceded by Killeen resident Jeff Brown, who spoke in favor of increased compensation for the local council, pointing out that the city council of St. Petersburg, Florida, his former town, receives $3,000 a month.
Councilman Michael Boyd offered his support of a pay increase, saying that when he mentioned his compensation at the Texas Municipal League conference -- held earlier this month in Houston -- to other elected officials, they laughed.
Boyd motioned that the mayor’s pay be raised to $1,500 instead of $1,200, which the council eventually approved. Boyd also pointed out that neither the mayor nor the council members have aides or offices, to which Mayor Jose Segarra tapped his phone, saying “this is my aide.”
All of the measures approved for the charter review Monday are preliminary as it will take a vote of approval by Killeen city voters to make any real changes to the city charter. The next scheduled city election is in May.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown suggested that the council issue an official survey to pare down compensation amounts to increase the measure’s chances of surviving the ballot. Brown’s suggestion did not pass, but the City Council did approve the creation of a public forum on Dec. 13, one week after the City Council is set to conclude its review of the city charter.
Additionally, city staff is set to bring back a review of council member compensation by “peer cities,” and whether or not the council members may be eligible to be included in the city’s health plan.
The City Council passed the amended motion 5-2, with Brown and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King voting against it. They did not immediately say why they voted against the measure.
TERM LENGTH
During the City Council’s charter review, Boyd made a motion to include a change in term limits from the council’s current two-year terms to a three-year term, with a maximum of two consecutive terms instead of three consectivue terms, which is the current system.
According to Boyd, the longer terms would allow council members to accomplish agenda items more efficiently. However, a change in term length could lead to complications.
City Attorney Traci Briggs explained that state law requires that term lengths above two years be decided via a majority vote. Currently, Killeen’s City Council members and mayor are decided based on who gets the most votes out of all the running candidates, with runoffs being required only when there is no clear winner, such as a tie.
Additionally, Segarra pointed out that most elections would require at least one runoff, increasing the amount of elections handled by the city and by candidates. However, the measure for the new term limits passed 4-3, with Brown, Rick Williams and Jessica Gonzalez voting against it.
BOND ISSUES
In an effort to increase transparency, Brown motioned to add verbiage to the city’s charter that would require all on-boarded debt to be approved by a majority vote. However, Williams criticized the measure, saying that it would hinder the council’s ability to operate efficiently.
After a quick back and forth, Brown asked city staff to bring back a dollar amount for on-boarded debt that would trigger voter approval. However, the motion was not supported by Cobb, Williams, and Gonzalez. Boyd was not present at the time of the vote, and
Segarra left during recess after discussion of council member pay, so Mayor Pro Tem Nash-King chaired the meeting, and was unable to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.