In order to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act for hearing-impaired residents, the Killeen City Council discussed obtaining a closed captioning system for its live and broadcast meetings during Tuesday’s workshop.

“The city wishes to reach community members who may require accommodations of audio/visual feeds for public meetings, said Janell Ford, Killeen’s executive director of Communications. “This will help reach a broader audience for webcasting/live broadcasts of public meetings”

