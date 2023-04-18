In order to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act for hearing-impaired residents, the Killeen City Council discussed obtaining a closed captioning system for its live and broadcast meetings during Tuesday’s workshop.
“The city wishes to reach community members who may require accommodations of audio/visual feeds for public meetings, said Janell Ford, Killeen’s executive director of Communications. “This will help reach a broader audience for webcasting/live broadcasts of public meetings”
Currently, residents and viewers of the council meetings do not have access to closed captions through the TV.
Council members asked city staff members to look into options for closed captioning systems in 2021. Staff reportedly conducted on-site testing and visited agencies using closed captioning technology.
Ford explained to the council that three vendors were brought in to test their services with the city’s current broadcast system, including ENCO, Swagit and Granicus.
The Killeen City Council currently uses Granicus for its broadcasting services at a cost of $67,500 annually.
To add closed captioning through this company, the city would have to pay an additional $34,500 annually, bringing the total annual cost to $102K for the 2023 fiscal year. The cost of broadcasting with closed captions would increase each year.
In 2021, the council approved an estimated $79,775 in Public, Educational and Governmental funds (PEG) to be set aside for closed captioning and members asked where those funds went.
However, Ford explained that the city decided that these funds would not be used for these services after conflicting research was provided as to whether it was legally allowed. The funds can still be used for other broadcasting matters.
“We decided to play it safe in that matter and not apply those funds,” Ford said.
An alternative method suggested by Ford would be to use the city’s YouTube channel, which can provide closed captions at no cost. This method would comply with ADA regulations, according to Ford.
When Mayor Debbie Nash-King asked Ford why staff was recommending using YouTube as an option, Ford explained there were several factors that led to YouTube being a better choice.
“There are additional costs associated with having captions on cable TV and we looked at several different factors,” Ford said
Ford mentioned that many Americans are “cutting the cord” with internet providers and more are relying on live streaming. She also mentioned that streaming through YouTube would provide better quality videos than the current broadcast on cable Channel 10.
“We are trying to be proactive and progressive when it comes to what it will look like in the future,” Ford said.
Nash-King mentioned she had concerns regarding using YouTube as the main source for closed captioned content. One concern she had was that users needed internet access to watch the council meetings through YouTube which can be unreliable at times.
Councilman Michael Boyd asked if the closed captioning on YouTube would come with any downsides in which Ford said that like any social media platform it could go down or be temporarily unavailable.
While conducting research on the topic, staff found that other Texas cities do not always use closed captioning systems during their broadcast meetings, but some provide meetings on YouTube with either live or recorded videos.
During the next meeting, the council can choose from three options to resolve this request:
To not authorize the procurement of a closed captioning system / accommodations for the hearing impaired.
Authorize the procurement of the closed captioning system from Granicus to provide accommodations for the hearing impaired for $102K for fiscal year 2023.
Authorize meeting recordings to be placed on the city’s YouTube channel with a closed captioning service option at no cost, and continue with American Sign Language (ASL) option by request.
The council also discussed topics such as accepting a Federal Aviation Administration Airport Infrastructure Grant, and pending litigation regarding the marijuana enforcement ordinance.
The Killeen EDC also gave updates on ongoing construction and city projects during the workshop on Tuesday.
Nina Cobb was unable to attend the meeting Tuesday.
COUNCILMAN GOES AFTER SPEAKER
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, tempers flared as resident Michael Fornino — a frequent critic of the City Council — called members of the council “selfish” for enacting a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance last fall.
In addition to lecturing the council on the proper ways to get laws changed, Fornino said the council’s actions had led to the current lawsuit the city is facing, filed by Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols, who contends that the ordinance violates state law.
Because of the lawsuit, the city is having to hire a lawyer, Fornino said, and taxpayers will have to pay the cost.
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson fired back that Fornino couldn’t just make accusations against the council.
Fornino made reference to Wilkerson having a connection to a Fort Hood shooting, to which the mayor pro tem expressed confusion.
At that point, Fornino alleged that Wilkerson’s actions “pushed him over the edge,” an apparent reference to a motor pool shooting incident that Fornino claims took place in Wilkerson’s Army unit.
Wilkerson became angry, telling Fornino, “You can’t talk about my military career.”
After Fornino left the podium, Wilkerson followed him up the aisle and confronted him in the back of the council chambers as the mayor and police officers tried to keep them apart.
It was all over in a few minutes.
When Wilkerson returned to the dais, he issued an apology to the audience.
The mayor pro tem also reflected on how he had been triggered by the testy exchange, and whether he should reexamine his role.
“I apologize for my behavior,” he said. “I’m sorry you had to see this.”
Herald staff writer Dave Miller contributed to this article.
