The Killeen City Council will need to repeal its longtime youth curfew ordinance next week or it will be in violation of state law, officials said.
Gov. Greg Abbott on June 9 signed House Bill 1819, which essentially takes power away from cities to create or enforce curfew ordinances.
The new law takes effect Sept. 1.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald Wednesday that the council will vote on repealing the ordinance next week.
“Come Sept. 1, it will become null and void,” she said. “We must follow state law.”
Killeen City Attorney Holli Clements gave the council members background on the new state law during their workshop meeting Tuesday.
“I really didn’t know if it was going to pass, and it did,” Clements said.
The city of Killeen last readopted the youth curfew ordinance in May and the state law was signed one month later.
There was no discussion by the City Council about the ordinance prior to the council going to recess Tuesday night.
All local cities — Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove — have ordinances enforcing curfews for minors, defined as individuals 17 years of age or younger.
In Killeen, curfew hours are from 11 p.m. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day. The hours are from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday. From June 1 to Aug. 15, the hours are from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on any given day.
“The Killeen Police Department will continue to enforce the Youth Curfew Ordinance as long as it remains in force,” said Police Chief Pedro Lopez via email to the Herald in June “The curfew is a good tool to keep minors off of the streets late at night when they are likely to get into trouble, or become victims themselves. KPD will continue to use all resources at its disposal to prevent and detect criminal activity whenever possible.”
