Killeen city staff have direction to move forward and create a draft of an ethics ordinance after a special workshop meeting of the Killeen City Council Saturday morning.
Holli Clements, one of the assistant city attorneys, had a few questions for which the council members to discuss and provide direction. The questions were:
- Who will the ordinance cover?
- What to include in the standards of conduct?
- Who investigates?
- Will an ethics board hear complaints?
- What sanctions to include?
- Any exceptions?
Though not all votes on direction were unanimous, the council, with five voting members, gave direction for Clements to begin drafting the ordinance.
Mayor Jose Segarra, who said he would be out of town, was not present at the meeting, leaving Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King to preside over the meeting. That took away Nash-King’s voting power unless a tie were to take place.
Newly-elected Councilman Michael Boyd was not present, leaving the council members who were present at the rare Saturday morning council meeting — Mellisa Brown, Rick Williams, Nina Cobb, Ken Wilkerson and Jessica Gonzalzes — to vote on the new ethics ordnance questions. Cobb attended the meeting virtually.
Boyd told the Herald via email Saturday that he was scheduled to be out of town.
Who will it cover?
All slides and questions of the presentation had examples of what the ordinance could include.
Clements constructed the lists based on similar ordinances in other cities around Texas, to include Corinth and Lakeway.
After nearly 15 minutes of discussion, the council eventually gave direction for the ethics ordinance to include the council, all boards and commissions and any positions hired or appointed by the city council — specifically the city manager, the city auditor and the municipal judge.
“The city manager can’t investigate himself,” said Brown, who amended the original motion. “And the other two respond directly to the council and not to the city manager.”
The original motion was to include only the city council and boards and commissions.
Nash-King called for a vote on the amendment itself.
The council voted 3-2 to keep the amendment, with Council members Brown, Williams and Gonzalez voting in favor, while Council members Cobb and Wilkerson voted against.
The vote for the amended motion ended 4-1 in favor. Cobb provided the only dissenting vote.
“I’m trying to understand what has gone so right or so left that we’ve got to adopt another ordinance for ethics policy,” Cobb said early in the discussion.
What to include in the standards of conduct?
A brief discussion of around 10 minutes resulted in direction about what to include in the standards of conduct.
The suggested standards of conduct that Clements provided were:
- Financial disclosures
- Conflicts
- Gifts
- Outside employments
- Representation of others
- Disclosure of confidential information
- Misuse of city resources
- Abuse of position — interference
All council members agreed that the ordinance should include all example standards of conduct.
Brown, however, motioned to include the specification for outside employment that individuals who serve on the council or boards are not to accept employment that is in direct conflict with their duties.
City Manager Kent Cagle, who also attended Saturday morning’s meeting, told Brown that the recommendations presented by Clements were meant to give the city a starting point and that even though the standards were broad, they could be specified in future council meetings.
The motion eventually survived to a vote with the stipulation.
The motion passed unanimously, 5-0.
“I think what this would allow us to do is put some recourses — for one — but also identify specifically some of the things that may be lessons learned from the past or anything we could see going into the future,” Wilkerson said during the discussion.
Who investigates?
The council discussed at length — approximately 30 minutes — what entity would investigate an ethics violation.
Based on research of other cities, Clements provided four examples. They were:
- City council
- City attorney
- Special counsel
- Ethics board
The council’s direction could have included any combination of the above.
The council nearly immediately eliminated itself and the city attorney from consideration of direction, leaving the discussion primarily between a special counsel and an ethics board.
Brown was the first council member to suggest an ethics board, while Wilkerson was the first to suggest a special counsel. Wilkerson said it was a bit of a “Catch-22” for the council to appoint members of a board that would essentially “govern” them.
Throughout the discussion, Wilkerson ended up leaning toward the board.
Cobb and Williams were not in favor of an ethics board.
“People trust us to govern, and now we got to get someone to govern us? Come on,” Cobb said, adding that council members should already be acting ethically and holding themselves accountable.
Williams added: “To have a standing board ... we have trouble finding people for boards that we now have, and now we’re going to create one that has specifics?”
A motion was made by Brown to have the ordinance specify that an ethics board will investigate violations with a stipulation that if a violation is “egregious enough,” it could request a special counsel to investigate the violation.
“The reason why we’re here is to put some specifications in place as far as what happens when,” Gonzalez said, responding to Cobb’s question. “To me, it makes sense ... to have some sort of trigger for a special counsel makes sense to me.”
After the discussion, the motion passed 3-2 with Williams and Cobb voting against it.
How will the ethics board hear complaints?
The quickest discussion was on how the ethics board would hear the complaints.
Options presented by Clements were:
- Paper review
- Formal investigation
- Hearing(s)
The council voted unanimously for the board to hear the complaints in a step-by-step process going in the order of the options presented.
With the motion, the board would first do a paper review of the violation, then, if necessary, conduct a formal investigation, and then, if necessary, hold a hearing or hearings.
What sanctions to include?
In the next section, the council debated on what kind of control to give the ethics board and what types of sanctions it had the authority to impose.
Clements provided the following examples of sanctions:
- Referral for ethics training?
- Letter of notification (unintentional)
- Letter of admonition (minor violation)
- Letter of reprimand (intentional)
- Recommendation for suspension or removal (employees, board members)
- Letter of censure (elected officials)
- Refer to law enforcement for criminal prosecution
“I do like all of them,” Wilkerson said. “I think they should have this at their disposal — any of these, really — short of removing elected officials.”
After back-and-forth discussion, a motion was eventually brought forward to include all listed recommendations.
The motion passed unanimously.
Any exceptions?
Near the end of the discussion, Brown made a motion to add a provision in the ordinance that allows the City Council to act as an appeal board with the authority to lessen or increase sanctions imposed by the ethics board.
She clarified that it would only be if someone brings a formal appeal to the council.
The motion passed 3-2 with Williams and Wilkerson voting against.
Brown, who has spearheaded the efforts to get a new ethics ordinance, said afterwards that she was pleased with how the meeting went and how civil the conversations ended up being.
Boyd sent the Herald a statement about his take on the potential ordinance.
"... I am in favor of establishing an Ethics and Oversight Board; however, I do believe it should be established over a period of time to ensure consensus and resolve," Boyd said via email.
He added that in his opinion, the process should take multiple meetings and that outside input should be considered.
"Should there be an overwhelming consensus to establish an Ethics and Oversight Board within the workshop, my support will likely follow," Boyd said. "I trust that we will not rush into this discussion but take the time to envision how this new commission can be most productive and beneficial.”
Almost no meeting
The meeting almost didn’t happen, however.
At 9 a.m., when the meeting was scheduled to start, Nash-King called the meeting to order without a quorum. Brown and Williams were present in the conference room and Cobb was in the meeting via Zoom. Gonzalez arrived about two minutes later.
City ordinance dictates that at least four council members, besides the mayor, must be present. Since Segarra was not present, Nash-King presided over the meeting as mayor pro tem. That left Brown, Williams and Gonzalez. Since the city did not post the meeting as a virtual one, Cobb did not count for the quorum.
At 9:05 a.m., Nash-King adjourned the meeting due to the lack of a quorum — an action that caused an outburst of profanity from Brown.
“That’s bull----,” Brown said, seconds after Nash-King adjourned the meeting.
Nash-King walked out. All other council members dispersed.
A few minutes later, Wilkerson arrived and Nash-King agreed to come back and hold the meeting, which got started shortly after 9:20 a.m.
During the nearly two-hour meeting, there were no other outbursts.
