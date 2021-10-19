As the state continues to hammer out its voting districts, the city of Killeen draws closer to doing so for the city.
Led by the legal firm of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, Killeen is in the process of fine-tuning its districting requirements based on 2020 census data.
According to an initial assessment by the legal firm, Killeen is approximately 29.8% deviated from a standard 10% average between its largest and smallest districts. This assessment is based on Killeen’s population, the increase of which the firm said has led to a disproportionality amongst Killeen’s voting districts. Killeen’s population is estimated to be more than 150,000, and has grown mostly to the south and southwest in recent years.
A Tuesday night presentation at the Killeen City Council meeting allowed the council to fine-tune its requests or accept the firm’s criteria as is. The firm stated in its initial assessment letter that redistricting is legally controlled by the one-man, one-vote principle, section 2 of the 1969 Voting Rights Act, and the result of Shaw v. Reno, which set boundaries on how race may be used for redistricting.
The firm recommended that the City Council set criteria that maintain community interest, keep districts compact and contiguous, and keeps voters in their current districts, among others.
The City Council tentatively adopted the criteria, and will use them during the official “drawing meeting” on Nov. 10. Additionally, the City Council set guidelines for comment submissions regarding redistricting. Guidelines will require that any suggestions follow the Voting Rights Act, and that proposals include the commentor’s name, number, address, and voting district. Proposals must also provide demographic breakdowns of proposed voting districts. Killeen currently has four voting districts.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown pointed out that it may be prudent to keep council voting districts under the purview of single-house districts.
“Having a split district may make it more difficult for district council members to coordinate legislation for their district,” Brown said.
PURCHASE REQUESTS
In other business at the Tuesday night meeting, as part of the Fleet Replacement Program, the city is requesting $4.8 million to fund the rolling replacement of 39 vehicles. According to Executive Director of Finance Jon Locke, the city aims to replace 28 public safety vehicles which altogether total $2.4 million, 10 vehicles from public works that total $2.2 million, and one $95,438 vehicle for the airport.
The measure is part of the city’s rolling replacement policy, which manages over a thousand vehicles and replaces them in phases to even out the cost of both maintenance and replacement.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble explained that failure to replace the fleet would result in higher response times and unsafe working conditions.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson asked the police chief to bring back a study that would provide estimated replacements prior to the beginning of the fiscal year.
Additionally, Councilman Rick Williams asked Locke whether the city had a plan to replace the city’s fleet with electric vehicles.
According to Locke, the city has considered the possibility, but the replacement program “did not materialize” this year. Efforts are, however, ongoing.
The city’s total fleet procurement budget is $5,980,534.
Similarly, the Killeen Police Department is requesting $219,940 worth of uniforms and accessories, as well as $186,400 worth of police duty gear, body armor and ammunition. Expenses include cold weather gear, handcuffs and other items.
According to the staff presentation, ammunition costs will be $86,650, and gear costs are $99,750.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb also mentioned that several attendees of the Texas Municipal League conference praised Kimble as being “someone that keeps his men and women safe.”
COVID-19 UPDATE
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski brought good news to the City Council Tuesday.
According to the fire chief, three of the city’s employees have been quarantined in the past two weeks with positive COVID-19 tests. In previous weeks, the number had been higher.
Additionally, Service Area L hospitalizations, which includes Bell County, have continued to trend downward, from 20% a month ago to the current 10%.
Kubinski also said that it is time for “right-sizing” Killeen’s COVD vaccination and testing site.
“We’re going to look at moving out of the special events center and into something a little more suitable for our demand,” he said.
He further explained that the Fire Department is currently looking for “a small drive through site, such as an old auto-garage.”
Currently, Killeen’s covax site administers a little over 50 COVID-19 tests per day. To that end, Kubinski is looking to move the testing site to a smaller area. Moreover, the city is looking to allow private suppliers to take on some of the load as stores such as CVS and Walgreens have begun to show an “increased supply” of testing kits, Kubinski said. Finally, Kubinski said that a booster has been approved for Pfizer, and will be available for those in high-risk employment and individuals with weakened immune systems.
OTHER BUSINESS
The City Council also heard an annexation request for 19 acres near the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and a rezoning request to change a one-acre residence to commercial zoning.
Additionally, the city’s auditing service provided its quarterly update, as did Indigo Golf, the current managers of the Stone Tree Golf Course, which is owned by the city.
