Killeen Animal Services may soon be expanding and taking care of Fort Hood stray dogs and cats if a proposed agreement comes to fruition.
Killeen City Council is expected to vote next week on possibly entering into an interlocal agreement with Fort Hood to help with animal services and provide staffing.
Joe Brown, the executive director of Killeen Recreation Services, approached the Killeen City Council on Tuesday night to make a presentation on the possible interlocal agreement for Killeen and Fort Hood.
“Fort Hood has been discussing IGSAs back in 2015 and the city of Killeen has an IGSA we have had for three years which has been very successful,” Brown said.
IGSAs refer to “Intergovernmental Support Agreements” which are agreements between the Army and state or local governments.
Brown showed a presentation on the proposed agreement and the revenue it may generate — about $1.2 million in the first year.
“The City of Killeen Animal Services will encumber all animal service care with Ft. Hood through this agreement,” according to Brown’s presentation.
He also showed other benefits of the agreement, which include additional staff and facility improvements to the Killeen Animal Shelter.
“This will increase our footprint for animal services across the board,” Brown said.
According to the presentation, Killeen Animal Services serve about 4,500 animals per year, but if joined with Fort Hood, the agreement will have them serve 5,400 animals, a 900 increase.
After the presentation, Brown had Fort Hood’s Public Works Director Brian Dosa join him at the podium.
“We value our partnership with the city of Killeen and we appreciate the support you provide us and the soldiers,” Dosa said, “We consider this a win-win.”
Councilman Michael Boyd asked about the facilities that are on Fort Hood.
“Currently, we have an animal shelter on Fort Hood. We run a stray animal collection and storage and an adoption program by contract. Our contract is expiring this fall, so if y’all approve this, you will pick up where our contract fell off,” Dosa said.
Boyd was also curious on how service needs will be balanced between Fort Hood and Killeen.
“I think the real beauty of this agreement is that they are asking to do some very simple things that I think are very tangible that we do in Killeen every day,” Brown said.
Brown mentioned that the agreement would mean adding an additional 13 personnel to the Animal Services staff to cover Killeen and Fort Hood, and there are plans for both Killeen and Fort Hood staffs to grow collectively.
“From a staff allocation standpoint, it will be very efficient,” Brown said.
In a motion of direction from councilwoman Mellisa Brown for staff to come back with draft agreements at another date, the council approved.
Next week, the council will vote to either approve or disapprove the interlocal agreement.
