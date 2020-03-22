Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday will be modified to accommodate social distancing.
This is following the first confirmed Killeen case of the coronavirus on March 18 which resulted in signed disaster declarations by both Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra. There were seven confirmed cases in Bell County as of Friday.
On Tuesday, the council is expected to meet its quorum with three council members to participate via phone, officials said.
The city also encourages the public to watch the meeting either on Spectrum Channel 10 or by livestream on the city’s website www.killeentexas.gov.
ON THE AGENDA
The council will consider postponing the May 2 city election, which includes three City Council positions. The election could be postponed to Nov. 3., according to the meeting agenda.
In other business, interim City Attorney Traci Briggs is being considered to be the city’s top attorney.
If approved she will replace former City Attorney Kathy Davis, who left Killeen in December 2019 to become Temple’s city attorney.
Briggs has been with the city since Dec. 1, 1999, when she started her legal career as a prosecutor for the city. She then served as the assistant city attorney/police legal advisor for three years and has been serving as the deputy city attorney since 2004.
If her promotion is approved by the council, her effective date for assuming the permanent post will be March 25.
The annual base salary of the position is $160,000, plus benefits and a $3,000 annual car allowance, according to city staff reports.
“The prorated amount through the end of the fiscal year is estimated at $104,961, salary and benefits, and funds are available in the City Attorney’s Office budget,” as cited in the staff report.
Briggs is licensed to practice law in the state of Texas and received her Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles. She obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration, with an emphasis in Marketing from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
In other matters, the Killeen Fire Department is seeking to enter a memorandum of agreement with the Texas A&M Engineering Service on behalf of the Texas Task Force 1 (TX-TF1) which responds to emergencies and disaster declarations both on state and federal levels.
The proposed five year MOU “is specific to the Water Rescue Program and equipment only,” said Fire Chief Brian Brank in his staff report.
The task force functions as one of the 28 federal teams under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Urban Search and Rescue system and as a statewide urban search and rescue team under direction of the Texas Division of Emergency Management. It also coordinates the state’s swiftwater rescue program and the helicopter search and rescue team which works in conjunction with the Texas Military Department, according to its website.
The meeting is slated for 5 p.m. At City Hall, 101 N. College St.
