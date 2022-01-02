After nearly a monthlong hiatus, the Killeen City Council is set to begin playing catch-up Tuesday with a lengthy 25-item agenda.
Starting with a citizens petition from James Everard to amend Killeen city ordinance 16-107, an ordinance pertaining to “obstruction of justice” in response to an ongoing discussion regarding the arrest of YouTube “auditor” No Question Abaudit.
The first item of city business will be a discussion of architectural and site design standards. These standards were last discussed in November, and have been returned to the City Council with comments and revisions from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The state of Killeen’s architectural and site design standards are part of an effort to ensure that future housing is more attractive and diverse.
Additionally, the City Council will set a date for the Comprehensive Plan’s “Strategic Planning Session” and discuss citizen’s petitions.
Personnel and appointments
The city council has submitted a recommendation that City Manager Kent Cagle receive a 3.5% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase, and provided him with an overall evaluation of “above average.”
Cagle was hired at a salary of $210,000 annually in 2019, according to Herald archives. His predecessor, Ron Olson, was paid $225,000 annually before his departure that same year. With the COLA increase, Cagle will now make $217,350 annually.
Also on the docket is a resolution approving the appointment of Edwin Revel as the executive director of Development Services.
According to his resume, Revel is an alumnus of the University of Alabama at Bermingham, a 20-year veteran in the fields of development services, business development, and strategic planning, and a certified floodplain manager.
Appointments will also be discussed for the Committee on Crime Solutions.
Elections
The City Council is expected to address several election-related resolutions, including an ordinance calling a May 7 general election to elect a new mayor and three councilmembers-at-large. Additionally, the City Council will hold a public hearing and discuss proposed city charter amendments.
This will be the last opportunity to discuss the proposed changes publicly before the May 7 election, unless another hearing is held.
Purchase Authorizations
The City Council will consider several purchase authorizations from the 2022 Fiscal Year Budget. Requests include:
A lease agreement for seven mowers with Deere Credit in the amount of $376,513.60
$500,000 for “street construction materials”
$300,000 in pavement marking services from Green Dream International
$80,300 for ingress and egress doors for the Killeen Civic and Conference Center
$90,765 for the replacement of bleachers at the Killeen rodeo arena
$155,467.77 in upgrades for elevators at City Hall and the municipal annex with TK Elevator Corporation
$85,956.22 for roof replacements at the utility collections building with Final Solutions Roofing
Other business
The City Council will also discuss various rezoning requests, as well as an amendment to Chapter 31 of the Code of Ordinances to allow bars and taverns by-right within the Historic Overlay District.
City Council meetings can be viewed online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Killeen’s City Hall.
You people of the city government still don't get it. This paper has just announced that there is a citizens petition to amend Kkilleen city ordinance pertaining to “obstruction of justice” and this is the first mention of it that myself, and I am still considered to be a citizen of this city, has been notified of the petition and it's contents. Where is the justice of and for this petition if 'nobody is made aware of this petition and it's contents'? We, in this city, are still being blindsided by this city government.
I asked a question of councilwoman Melissa Brown about it was announced that I was put in for the electric position and then it was announced that another individual had been selected, so I asked who the pertinent individual was and how the vote was accorded. As usual, I have not been told of who was selected and how the vote tally was recorded. So am I to assume that thevote went according to the norm, 'secrets again' and 'nobody is to know about the political structure of this town'. It would seem so as the only councilwomanthat I can communicate with has blindsided me again
It seems to me that this city is still going forward with the 'design and architectural standards' are still being geared towards the 'Home and Garden' aspect of 'House Beautiful' and not towards this city's long quest of 'developing and maintaining the city's 'architectural standards of city development including a new City Hall and the development of standards as to the building of 'Old Town', It seems to me that this city is still in the mode of a 'Bedroom Community' and if this city is ever to get out of this growth pattern, it must break out of this pattern.
First I disagree with the city council's recommendation of an 'above average' pay step for I believe he has not justified his position as a city manager that has satisfied all of the requirements, such as his position on streets and roads when he states that the citizen should pay $10.00/month/water meter and says that the citizen should bond $24 million dollars when this city is continuing to have an increasing toll of now at $160 million dollars. That means e\we can expect to see another large increase in the street and road toll, because 'this city government still says that the cost of living in this city is to be borne by each and every citizen and not by this city government although they still collect from the citizen city taxes that are for the exclusive use that includes streets and roads, water department issues such as means that pertain to providing drinkable water and sewage disposal'. This this city does not think that it is of importance to provide the citizens by way of the collection of city taxes that each and every citizen must provide to this city. So by this method of selection, then this city manager has not shown equal to the task of providing all of these services through adequate means and should not be afforded a 'above average' rating. This is just another example of 'why the citizen should be held accountable for the city managers pay and not the select city council'.
As to the other aspects of 'how and why we are to spend the funds' I have stated my position that have so far fallen on deaf ears so why bother when this council and city government has chosen another path'.
Are we not to view the downtown development with the inclusion of a city hall and supportive buildings as described. Then why are we spending the money on a dilapidated city hall when it could be used in support of the planning of 'Old Town'? Just a query.
