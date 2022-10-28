Killeen City Council

The Killeen City Council held a town hall for residents to ask any question related to city business Thursday at City Hall.

In what one Killeen City Council member labeled a first-of-its-kind event, he and the other elected representatives and Mayor Debbie Nash-King came down from the dais on Thursday to explain to residents how they govern.

“I’m going to address some things you need to know as a citizen here in Killeen,” Mayor Pro tem Ken Wilkerson said. “Coming onto City Council, what I realized is that people were reaching out to us to handle things that maybe we weren’t authorized or chartered to take care of. It’s important for citizens to know what we can and can’t do.”

