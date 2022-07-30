During a workshop on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members are scheduled to review an ordinance that calls for a special election in November to determine whether low-level marijuana offenses will be eliminated.
The election is necessary under city charter because council members did not adopt the initiative ordinance on Tuesday that requires “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
In a 6-0 vote, with Ramon Alvarez absent, council members rejected the ordinance, with Assistant City Attorney Asha Pender telling them that “the staff recommendation is that you do not approve this ordinance” because it is prohibited in the Texas Local Government Code.
“On May 25, there was an initiative petition to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement,” Pender said. “On June 14, the city secretary verified (1,018) signatures. You have to take final action by Aug. 13. It still has to go to the electors by the next uniform election day.”
Early voting dates are set for Oct. 24-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling places are at the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Belton), the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Killeen), Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen), Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen), Temple Independent School District Administration Building (Temple), Salado Church of Christ (Salado) and Parks & Recreation Center (Harker Heights).
Tuesday’s workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
