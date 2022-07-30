Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

During a workshop on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members are scheduled to review an ordinance that calls for a special election in November to determine whether low-level marijuana offenses will be eliminated.

The election is necessary under city charter because council members did not adopt the initiative ordinance on Tuesday that requires “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”

