In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members approved a $112 million budget for the new fiscal year with no discussion.
That is an increase of about $6 million from the current budget — about in line with inflation. Sales taxes and property taxes are up over last year by $3.4 million and $3.5 million, respectively.
This fiscal year, the tax rate is 70.04 cents. But on Tuesday, council members set the tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year at 62.33 cents per $100 valuation and ratified the property-tax revenue increase of $3.5 million, with Councilwoman Nina Cobb voting against both items.
According to a news release distributed by city spokeswoman Janell Ford following the meeting, it is the largest reduction in the tax rate since 1990.
“Over the last three years, the city’s tax rate has been reduced 12.65 cents. Prior to these three instances, the last reduction in the tax rate occurred in 2005.”
The average taxable value of a homestead in Killeen was about $158,000, City Manager Kent Cagle told council members in August. But that has since increased to $178,761, and it is one of the reasons the tax rate was reduced, he has said.
The largest tax exemption, at 57%, is attributed to disabled veterans who qualify for the state-mandated exemptions. That equates to $2.546 billion in property tax exemptions. And property taxes account for much of the city’s revenue. In fiscal year 2022, the total levy on certified values was almost $54 million, with a tax rate of 70.04 cents per $100 assessed valuation. A proposed tax rate of 63.26 cents for fiscal year 2023 would bring the total levy to $57.3 million.
Depending on disability ratings of 10% to 100%, veterans may receive between $5,000 and $12,000 in tax exemptions on property values, according to the state comptroller’s website.
“The average taxpayer’s property tax will increase by $5.22 per year, which is 43 cents per month,” according to the news release. “The total value of property exempted by the disabled veteran exemption is more than $1.4 billion, representing a loss in revenue of (about) $9.2 million. The city anticipates receiving $3.4 million of state reimbursement during (fiscal year 2023), which is a net loss in revenue of $5.8 million.”
Separately, on the consent agenda, 14 items were listed and all were approved, including:
Accepting a Federal Aviation Administration Military Airport Grant to build a new hangar at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Approving $10,000 in Public Facility Corporation grant funding for 11 nonprofits --- Killeen Trojan Youth Sports, Killeen Creators, KIDZ University, Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Let’s Take A Step Together, Killeen-Fort Hood Kappa Alpha Psi Education and Leadership Foundation, CTX Flames, 5 Pearlz of Hope Foundation, Greater Vision Community Church, Drive Nation Central Texas and Central Texas Youth Services Bureau.
Awarding a $618,700 bid to AAR for asbestos removal at and demolition of the old First National Bank of Texas building on North Gray Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.