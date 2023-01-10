In a 6-1 vote on Tuesday, Killeen Council members amended a professional services agreement with an engineering consultant to design the Bunny Trail reconstruction.
The decision came with no debate.
“I make a motion to authorize amendment No. 1 to the professional services agreement with Kimley-Horn for Alternative 3 as the final design of the Bunny Trail reconstruction project,” Councilman Michael Boyd said.
Seconded by Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Wilkerson, he and council members Nina Cobb, Boyd, Jose Segarra, Jessica Gonzalez and Riakos Adams voted for the agreement. Ramon Alvarez voted against it.
During a workshop meeting on Jan. 3, Kimley-Horn project engineer Sam Lundquist told council members how the consultant arrived at his recommendation for the design — categorized in three alternatives.
Following Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, road conditions deteriorated in Killeen. And an increase in construction on east and west sides of Bunny Trail have contributed to the creation of pot holes and cracking. Engineers say the road is too wide and other issues persist because of that, such as speeding.
“We had the open house on May 4 of this year, and one of the overarching statements was the citizens wanted to keep the road to the five-lane section that it is today,” Lundquist said on Jan. 3. “In addition, we also received many comments about excessive speeding. And we received a lot of concerns about school traffic as well as the drainage (issue) out at West Stan Schlueter Loop.”
In response, Kimley-Horn created three alternatives.
“All the options we’re going to discuss fix the pavement,” he said. “We‘re also going to provide continuous sidewalks with all of the options. We’ll also put together a drainage improvement plan at Stan Schlueter that will fix the (drainage) issue at the intersection.”
All three alternatives include street illumination and calming devices.
Alternative 1 is reducing the road to a five-lane section to a three-lane section,” Lundquist said last week. “All the alternatives show a raised median in the middle that is not continuous throughout the whole project. It is limited to the area just south of Briar Patch.
That alternative has two lanes, a left turn lane, raised median, shared-use paths and buffers. “The raised median would help to slow traffic to improve safety,” Lundquist said on Jan. 3. “Reducing the road from a five-lane to three-lane will also reduce crossing distances at existing crosswalk right in front of the middle school and at the elementary school.”
Roy J. Middle School is on Brushy Creek Drive, near Bunny Trail. The other campus in the area is Haynes Elementary School, on West Canadian River Loop.
“It also provides additional space in the constrained right of way so that we can incorporate street trees as well as shared-use paths, which would provide a safer aspect to accommodate bicycles and pedestrians,” Lundquist said last week.
The second alternative is similar to the first one.
“Again, the raised median in all the options would be the same,” Lundquist has said. “For Alternative 1 and 2, there is a point that this three-lane section is not applicable due to the traffic counts that we collected. Just south of the Walmart driveway is where traffic significantly increases. In that section, everything north of that would remain five-lane section due to the traffic counts that we collected.”
And Alternative 3 is “the alternative that the majority of the public had encouraged,” he has said. “This is pretty much putting back what is out there today — reconstructing the road, including the raised median in that area just south of Briar Patch ... and providing continuous sidewalks,” Lundquist said. “The big difference between Alternative 3 is it does not accommodate bicycles, and it does not accommodate street trees.”
City staff officials favor Alternative 3
“Staff recommends Option 3, which is to authorize the city manager to execute Amendment No. 1 with Kimley-Horn in the amount of $1,074,914.51 for the final design of the Bunny Trail Reconstruction Project,” according to a staff report. “Kimley-Horn completed the preliminary design, completed the initial design reports, and held the public meeting. Kimley-Horn (has) submitted a fair and reasonable proposal for their engineering services to complete the design for the project and have a good prior project delivery history with the city of Killeen.
The city’s fiscal year 2022 capital improvement plan includes the Bunny Trail reconstruction as part of eight projects.
“These are (road) projects that needed total reconstruction over periodic maintenance,” according to the staff report. “Bunny Trail was one of the projects that was included as a top priority project. (On Nov. 16, 2021), the City Council passed a resolution to enter into agreement with Kimley-Horn to perform the preliminary design for the reconstruction of Bunny Trail. The scope included potential ways to perform road dieting for the roadway to reconstruct what is best needed based on the existing and future traffic demand.”
“Road dieting” is a term used to describe lane reduction. It is one way engineers calm traffic in an effort to make roads safer, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
“The consultant prepared three options and (hosted) a public open house meeting on May 4, 2022, to present the options and obtain comments and concerns from the public,” the staff report shows. “The overall comments received were related to speeding, the concern of narrowing the roadway, traffic congestion related to the adjacent schools, and improvements to the intersection with Alamocitos Creek Drive.”
Alamocitos Creek Drive connects Bunny Trail and Castle Gap Drive.
“Based on the review of mobility, safety, future growth, and comments from the public to improve the requested intersection, it was determined that Bunny Trail met requirements for road dieting,” according to the staff report. “The proposed option selected includes narrowing the (road) to a three-lane section with bike lanes and buffers with sidewalks on both sides of the (road).”
The lane reduction would provide “an easier conversion to a future (five-lane) section by converting the bicycle lanes if the need ever develops,” according to the staff report. “In addition, the narrowing of the (road) to a 3-lane section also provided the necessary warrants to improve the intersection with Alamocitos Creek Drive. If the (road) remained a 5-lane section, the intersection would not meet warrants for improvement.”
Warrants are used by traffic engineers and others to determine whether the installation of a signal is justified at an intersection.
City manager’s raise
Also on Tuesday, as part of the consent agenda, council members approved a $26,129 pay raise for City Manager Kent Cagle following a performance evaluation in December.
“The city manager’s job performance exceeded expectations,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald last month. “Council members were all in favor” of retaining Cagle.
His salary is $223,650. The 12% increase brings Cagle’s annual salary to nearly $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.