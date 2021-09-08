The Killeen City Council moved one step closer to an ethics ordinance after a lengthy and at times tense meeting Tuesday.
The draft ordinance, which began its life in a special Saturday workshop meeting June 26, seeks to establish a set of ethical guidelines separate from the city’s governing standards document.
The ordinance establishes the creation of an ethics board, which would hear complaints from any person towards city officials regarding the following topics:
- Financial disclosures
- Conflicts
- Gifts
- Outside employments
- Representation of others
- Disclosure of confidential information
- Misuse of city resources
- Abuse of position — interference
SCOPE
During its discussion of a first draft, the City Council voted in favor of including all committee board members, council and commissions, and any positions hired or appointed by the City Council in the document’s purview, as well as the city council, the city manager and his assistant, and municipal judges.
However, during City Attorney Tracy Briggs’ presentation of the ordinance’s second draft Tuesday that included direct feedback from Killeen Municipal Judge Mark Kimball, the City Council elected not to include Killeen’s municipal judge as liable under the document.
“Simply put, it’s not constitutional,” the judge said Tuesday.
Kimball’s argument relied heavily on redundancy, pointing out the existence of state canons — laws that govern the behavior of all justices in the state of Texas. Kimball also argued that the move would result in an overextension of the legislative branch.
Redundancy was a strong motivator in Tuesday’s discussion, as the City Council viewed the ethics draft in a new light.
“I am not a fan of reinventing the wheel,” Councilman Rick Williams said before moving to strike certain language from the ordinance.
The removed language would have codified into municipal law that no gifts over $50 may be received by a council member when that member votes on a vending or zoning request. However, Briggs pointed out that state law has the exact same stipulation, albeit with a higher cap of $100.
Williams’ motion passed nearly unanimously, with Councilwoman Mellisa Brown voting against the proposal.
OUTSIDE EMPLOYMENT
After moving smoothly through several smaller changes, the City Council hit a roadblock when discussing employment incompatibility. Councilman Michael Boyd questioned the practicality of the employment clause.
“The question is who determines what type of employment is incompatible with the proper discharge of the city official’s duties?” Boyd said.
Briggs responded that breaches in ethics are reported by complaints, determined by the ethics board.
“There would have to be a complaint to even raise the question,” Briggs said.
However, Boyd offered a rebuttal before moving to strike the section.
“I think about the different committee members, commissioners that serve in some of the industries related to their commissions,” Boyd said. “I just don’t think it’s wise to adopt something like this, being as vague as it is.”
Councilman Wilkerson offered that the clause is protective in nature.
“I do think that this action protects the person, instead of putting that person under a microscope,” he said.
Boyd largely completed discussion on the clause by saying it has the potential to “create a firestorm” of complaints. After hearing a rebuttal from Brown, the City Council moved to strike the section.
City staff and the City Council will return to the topic of ethics on Sept. 21, with all modification requests being provided via email no later than Sept. 13.
The draft ordinance may be read online at: https://bit.ly/2X0T25c
