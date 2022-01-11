The Killeen City Council presented the first Killeen Star award of 2022 on Tuesday night to Patricia Melfi for her efforts in stopping a young man from committing suicide.
District 4 Councilman Michael Boyd presented the award and prefaced the presentation with the story of why he chose Melfi.
“I saw this young man step over the railing of a bridge and he was getting ready to jump off,” Boyd said.
Boyd called the police and quickly sped over to stop the man but before he could do so, Melfi was already out of her truck speaking to the young man.
Melfi was able to convince the young man to step back over the railing.
Melfi gave a short statement regarding mental health.
“If you see someone going through something, then please go talk to them,” Melfi said.
The Star Award is presented to an outstanding member of the community by a council member every other month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.