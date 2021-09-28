After weeks of marathon meetings that included budget discussions and the city charter, the Killeen City Council accomplished its toughest feat yet: completing a meeting in just under 90 minutes.
At the crux of the nine-item agenda were proposed changes to the Animal Advisory Board and the city’s governing standards.
A sticking point for several weeks, the city’s governing standards is a set of regulations that outlines acceptable behavior for council members inside and outside of City Hall.
Proposed changes included new rules for deliberation such as five-minute rounds of discussion for each item, as well as a stipulation that requires council meetings to end before 11 p.m. The motion to adopt the governing standards, with amendments, passed 6-1, with Councilwoman Mellisa Brown in opposition.
Animal Advisory
Several residents spoke out Tuesday against a proposed reduction in citizen participation for the Animal Advisory Board from seven members to three and a modification of term limits to all city committees.
“It doesn’t make sense for the council to ask for diverse citizen participation and then to reduce the amount of people on a committee,” resident Anca Neagu said. “It is not fair to you council members to be placed in positions to make decisions based on incorrect information.”
Another resident asked the City Council whether the change was the result of retaliation or intimidation.
City Attorney Tracy Briggs explained that the only committee to have language specifying the need for board member residency within the city limits.
Brown stated that there are many ways to show a vested interest in the city’s goings on.
“Whether you live in the city or not, you can have a vested interest in the [animal advisory] board,” Brown said. “You could spend your money here, or rent out property, and that can give you a vested interest.”
Councilman Ken Wilkerson said that the City Council should exercise caution with the idea of “vested interest” and that the city should at the very least stipulate that there must be a relationship between the citizen member and the city.
“While I’m not opposed to input from outside residents who have an interest, I do feel that we need to be careful of people saying they have vested interest in Killeen,” Wilkerson said, adding that “we need to be mindful of the rules we’ve set up.”
Williams was less forgiving, stating that “boundaries are established for reasons.”
“I get far more emails from people that live in Travis County and Tacoma, Washington, than the very citizens that elected me to represent and serve them,” Williams said, adding that it is important to set limits on what constitutes residency.
Williams also addressed concerns that the City Council and the advisory boards may have an “adversarial relationship.”
“You’re right, it should not be an adversarial relationship,” he said. “And that begins with respect that starts with citizens, and with staff. No one should walk into that room feeling like they’re not going to be heard.”
Brown rounded out the discussion on advisory boards by moving to remove verbiage related to term limits, saying that “there shouldn’t be a difference between [The City Council] and board members.” Brown did not receive a second for her motion.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King successfully moved to approve the city’s governing standards, with amendments, excluding language regarding term limits for citizen committees.
Wilkerson then successfully moved to accept the appointment of himself and Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez to the Animal Advisory Board, saying that, as a liaison between the City Council and the board, that he would be in a position to make informed decisions.
Gonzalez spoke similarly, saying that she “receives calls daily” to discuss issues with her residents, and that she also looked forward to working as a liaison.
In the discussion that followed regarding the appointment of residents to various committees via a city ordinance, Wilkerson said that it would be prudent to push back discussion of board membership for the animal advisory board until December, which would prevent a reduction in membership from seven to three citizen members on the Animal Advisory Board.
The City Council passed the motion unanimously, scoring a win for the five or so residents who have spoke in opposition of the measure at every council meeting for the past three weeks.
Budget Amendment
Also on the agenda was a public hearing regarding a budget amendment.
According to Executive Director of Finance Jon Locke, the amendment includes balance transfers from funds that are in excess of 22% of their original budget, dedicated American Rescue Plan Act Funding, the establishment of a Health Insurance Fund, and operational funding.
Locke explained that fund transfers included $159,000 from the Solid Waste fund for higher than estimated separation pay and $1.8 million to the Water and Sewer Fund that was due to the recent activation of a 2020 bond agreement.
Additionally, Locke said that the city is currently forecasting a $5.5 million windfall that will be certified during the March audit.
In response to a question from Brown, Locke explained that the funds would not contribute toward the 2022 budget, but that they would be usable upon certification.
