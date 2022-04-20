The Killeen City Council listened to a presentation this week outlining a proposed fireworks show at Killeen Athletics Complex on July 2.
Next week, the council is expected to vote on the proposal. Killeen does not traditionally host a Fourth of July fireworks show; however, many Killeen residents watch the annual fireworks show that Fort Hood organizes on or near July 4.
Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh approached the council on Tuesday night to show a presentation from city staff on possibly holding a fireworks show at the Killeen Athletics Complex on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, which would be viewable from throughout central Killeen, including downtown.
“This is great,” Councilman Michael Boyd said. “Gives us the opportunity to do it ourselves.”
Killeen city officials have increasingly been organizing downtown events in recent months in an effort to bring more people downtown.
Despite his enthusiasm, Boyd did have questions on how the fireworks may affect the nearby Fort Hood airfield and private flights to and from Skylark Field.
“The pyrotechnics vendor will handle coordination with Hood Army Airfield. He has worked with them before,” Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said. And while he was not sure if the fireworks may affect private flights from Skylark, it was something that he could find out.
The “vendor” is Magic Display Pyrotechnics, a Copperas Cove-based company, which filed an application and contract with the city to do the fireworks show.
The event will cost the city about $30,000, officials said.
Mayor Pro Tem Rick Williams quickly made the motion to approve the plan, which was seconded by Councilman Ken Wilkerson, but this was mainly in part due to council’s confusion on the terminology.
“The permit is up before you for approval, not the contract,” City Attorney Traci Briggs said.
But Singh did mention that if the council did approve for her to go forward that it would be helpful to her.
“There is a shortage of fireworks going on, so the earlier I can lock this in would be beneficial,” Singh said.
City Manager Kent Cagle clarified what the council was being presented.
“It’s just to know if you would like to have a fireworks show or not,” he said.
Williams retracted his motion and said that the city would love to have a fireworks show and for Singh to proceed.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown did have some questions of her own.
“There was a private citizen last year who offered to pay for the fireworks out of pocket. Has the city offered to collaborate with him?” Brown asked.
Brown is likely referring to resident Bear Jones’ request to host a fireworks show last year for Independence Day.
Last year, Jones, an entertainer who organizes festivals in the area, tried to seek council approval for the use of fireworks for a similar Fourth of July event near the Killeen Special Events Center.
However, Jones was denied the opportunity in a 6-1 vote on June 22, with councilwoman Mellisa Brown in opposition. Council members, police and city staff raised questions at the time about security, crowd control and that Jones had applied for the fireworks show too late in order for proper arrangements to be made.
Singh did say that she spoke with Jones to see if he would like to work together but not for him to run the fireworks show.
Brown was also curious on how the event will be classified as a downtown event since it was going to be viewable from downtown, but the fireworks would be shot off from about a mile away.
Kubinski said the athletic complex is only being used as a firing site and that it will be advertised for people to come downtown to watch the fireworks.
The council tentatively agreed for Singh to move forward as the council is expected to officially vote on the event next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.