A $26,129 raise has been proposed for City Manager Kent Cagle after Killeen City Council members on Tuesday completed their annual evaluation of the city’s top employee.
“The city manager’s job performance exceeded expectations,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald following the last council meeting of the year on Tuesday. “Council members were all in favor” of retaining Cagle.
Cagle’s salary is $223,650. Nash-King said council members will vote on his proposed raise — a 12% increase — in January. The increase, if approved, would bring Cagle’s annual salary to nearly $250,000.
In his performance evaluation last year, Cagle scored an “excellent” rating on half of the 10 criteria council members used in their review.
“Mr. Cagle has done a lot of great things for our city but one of the biggest was within his first year by saving the city millions of dollars over the long term by implementing changes to securely fund and maintain TMRS (Texas Municipal Retirement System) and the Firefighters Pension Plan,” Councilman Jose Segarra said on Monday. “We have also seen tax rates of our citizens reduced over the last few years while seeing increases in the revenue to the city budget.”
As city manager, Cagle controls the day-to-day operations of the municipal government. He was hired on Nov. 19, 2019, in a 6-0 vote when Segarra was mayor.
“Council, at that time, decided to do one-year terms, with yearly reviews, when we hired our previous city manager, Ron Olson,” Segarra said in November. “This process carried over to Mr. Cagle’s contract, which both ... agreed to prior to being hired.”
Through a Texas Public Information Act request, the Herald obtained Cagle’s 2021 performance evaluation dated Dec. 14, 2021. The newspaper has also asked city spokeswoman Janell Ford for the evaluation council members conducted on Tuesday.
“Mr. Kent Cagle, the Killeen city manager, received his annual work performance review on this day by the Killeen City Council and was given an above average annual review,” a memo from Segarra said following the 2021 evaluation. “The council has recommended a 3.5% (cost of living) pay increase from his current pay.”
With 35 years of experience in government, Cagle has spent 21 of them in municipal management, including most recently in Leander. He was hired at an annual salary of $210,000 and received a 3.5% cost-of-living adjustment in 2020-21 and a 3% COLA in 2019-20, bringing his current salary to $223,650.
Cagle’s 2021 performance was reviewed using “excellent,” “average” and “poor” ratings. He was rated “excellent” on individual characteristics; professional skills and status; citizen relations; staffing; and fiscal management. Cagle was rated “average” on relations with elected members of the governing body; policy execution; reporting; supervision; and community.
He did not receive any “poor” ratings on last year’s evaluation.
In August 2019, Community Impact Newspaper of Cedar Park-Leander reported that Cagle filed a lawsuit against Leander seeking $1 million after he was terminated, alleging that his contract had been breached and that the city “participated in unlawful retaliation.”
According to several published reports, Leander settled with Cagle for $349,000. And according to an Austin American-Statesman story published on May 23, 2019, Cagle was fired “with cause,” with Leander City Council members attributing his dismissal to “lack of economic development.”
In Killeen, Cagle oversees about 1,300 employees and a $265 million budget. His contract allows he and the city to terminate the agreement mutually and in writing and for the city to unilaterally end his employment “with or without good cause.”
In that instance, an employment separation requested by the city must be done with a 30-day written notice, according to the contract, and entitles Cagle to a severance agreement that includes payment equal to his annual salary and accrued but unused vacation and sick and personal leave days.
