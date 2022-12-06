A central component to Proposition A — the ordinance that decriminalizes misdemeanor possession of marijuana — was removed on Tuesday after some Killeen City Council members tried to find a compromise between upholding the will of voters and appeasing police officers.

The portion removed, in a 4-3 vote, was Section 22-83, which prevents Killeen police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure. That effort to amend Proposition A was the third of the meeting, and Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson voted against each attempt, insisting that the council should do nothing and allow the ordinance to become law.

