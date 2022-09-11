Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are scheduled to adopt the fiscal year 2022-23 budget of $112 million following a public hearing on the proposed preliminary tax rate.

During a workshop last week, City Attorney Holli Clements said that state law requires the council to adopt its budget before doing the same for its tax rate. That number will not exceed 62.33 cents per $100 assessed property valuation.

