The preliminary tax rate for Killeen’s fiscal year 2023 budget will not exceed 63.26 cents per $100 assessed property valuation after council members unanimously agreed to that figure Tuesday night.
“You’re setting a ceiling tonight,” City Manager Kent Cagle said. “You are not setting the actual tax rate.”
The vote was 6-0, with Councilman Ken Wilkerson absent for the vote. He later joined the meeting.
“We’re growing about $1 billion a year now,” Cagle said. “And because of these increases in property value, you see the tax rate (was) starting to decline in 2021.”
The tax rate for the current fiscal year is 70.04 cents.
“It’s almost an 8 cent tax-rate reduction,” Cagle said. “The average taxable value of a homestead is $158,338. It has gone up in one year to $178,761 — for an increase of $20,423. That’s one of the reasons the tax rate came down. If you look at the annual levy … it is up an average of $5.23 a year.”
As he’s done in other budget presentations since July, Cagle said that the largest tax exemption, at 57%, is attributed to disabled veterans who qualify for the state-mandated exemptions. That equates to $2.546 billion in property tax exemptions.
“We are disproportionately impacted because of disabled veterans,” he said.
The proposed budget calls for $112 million in proposed expenditures, an increase of about $6 million from the current budget — about in line with inflation. Sales taxes and property taxes are up over last year by $3.4 million and $3.5 million, respectively.
“We go through this every year,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “We’ve seen our tax rates come down, and I think that’s something to be proud of, even though home values continue to rise.”
Property taxes account for much of the city’s revenue. In fiscal year 2022, the total levy on certified values was almost $54 million, with a tax rate of 70.04 cents per $100 assessed valuation. A proposed tax rate of 63.26 cents for fiscal year 2023 would bring the total levy to $57.3 million.
Depending on disability ratings of 10% to 100%, veterans may receive between $5,000 and $12,000 in tax exemptions on property values, according to the state comptroller’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.