Killeen Council members Ken Wilkerson, Nina Cobb, Jessica Gonzalez, Rick Williams and Michael Boyd are currently attending the Texas Municipal League’s annual conference in Houston this week. Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh is also attending the conference.
The conference began Wednesday, and is expected to wrap up Friday.
The city has traditionally paid registration and travel expenses for the City Council and staff attendees.
The total amount spent on the trip was not available Wednesday afternoon.
