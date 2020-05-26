Certain local new businesses in Killeen will have a simplified zoning classification.
The Killeen City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved the change, which puts businesses that provide personal care to residents under one category in the city’s ordinance rather than several zoning codes.
This doesn’t involve businesses that sell alcohol. Those ordinances remain the same and involve public input. There is no fiscal impact to the change for future developers or business owners, according to city staff.
The council received more details on city staff’s proposed zoning standards during a public hearing Tuesday. This session followed a May 12 meeting at which planning staff introduced their plans for a new policy.
The city is reclassifying certain businesses such as barbershops, salons, tattoo parlors and dry cleaning by labeling them as “personal services establishments.”
Planning Director Tony McIlwain said the reason for the change came from city staff meeting with business owners of such establishments who wanted to make the zoning smaller. The planning department decided to put them in one section of the ordinance.
With the vote, city staff will also do away with two zoning classifications; RM-1 (residential modular home single-family district) and B-D-C (business day care district); to adjust them under major zoning categories such as single-family homes and local retail districts.
McIlwain said the reason to eradicate the zones is to “allow more uses by right in existing districts.”
“We have all of these land-use (ordinances) sprinkled throughout Chapter 31 (of the city zoning ordinances). We now consolidated all of them,” McIlwain told the Herald after the meeting. “We hope that for the business community, there’s fewer reasons to go to council to rezone. I think they (council) were very helpful.”
Before the final vote, councilmembers were given the option by the planning department to change zoning involving businesses that sell alcoholic beverages consolidating to a single zone that doesn’t require public input. The council turned down city staff recommendations.
Tuesday’s discussion was one of many to establish an overall new land-use regulations and development standards policy. The current ordinance, a document that lays out what can be built where and under what circumstances in the city, has been changing “for many years,” said McIlwain.
“We have so many zoning districts and they keep growing. We (city staff) want to change it and make it smaller,” McIlwain said Tuesday. “Tonight was the first step in ... making some of the zoning districts inactive.”
In other matters, the council will move forward with having meetings every two weeks for the month of June. In the past two months, the council held partially to completely virtual meetings twice a week compared to having a workshop or meeting each week. The meetings have been a combined workshop and meeting. The temporary change is in response to the rising numbers of local COVID-19 cases which resulted in city operations continuing with limited public access to most facilities.
As of Tuesday, Killeen had 132 positive cases, Temple followed at 88, Belton had 32 and Harker Heights recorded 25, according to Bell County’s report, which does not include Fort Hood residents.
