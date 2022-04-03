Many items are on tap for Tuesday evening’s Killeen City Council meeting, but one highlight may be when the council chooses to appoint a new mayor pro tem.
The spot for mayor pro tem, who fills in as Killeen’s mayor when the mayor is unable to attend a meeting or event, became open last month when former Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King was sworn in as mayor after Jose Segarra stepped down from the mayor’s spot to run for a council seat.
The agenda for Tuesday’s workshop meeting says the council will consider “appointing a new mayor pro tem,” but it is not clear which council member the council will choose, or if the council will vote on the issue Tuesday night.
Also of note, Tuesday’s meeting is expected to be the first full meeting for newly sworn-in Councilman Riakos Adams. Last week, he was appointed as the District 2 council member after Nash-King vacated the seat when she became mayor.
For the resolutions and memorandums portion of the meeting, the council will be discussing:
An interlocal agreement with Bell County for relocation of the Bell County Annex.
An interlocal agreement for the regional habitat conversation plan.
A bid for Slurry Seal Services to Viking Construction in an amount that will not exceed $1 million.
A contract for HA5 high density mineral bond road surface treatments to Andale Construction in an amount not to exceed $1 million.
Possibly approving a nonprofit application process for federal coronavirus and Killeen Public Facility Corporation funding.
Declaring vacancies on various citizen boards and committees and appointing new members.
The council will also be discussing on possibly amending the Chapter 26 ordinance regarding subdivisions and other property developments.
There will also be seven public hearings in which home developers are requesting to rezone certain properties and amending the future land use map to set aside acres for their future developments.
The council will then move onto to discussion items. The particular items of note is possibly setting up secure commercial semi-truck parking and discussing downtown property improvements. Also to be discussed will be a potential sale of cemetery property for economic development purposes and the quarterly review of the city manager.
The last items of the meeting will be future agenda item requests. These are:
A briefing from TEX-21 (Transportation Excellence for the 21st Century).
Discharging firearms in city limits.
Killeen Economic Development Corporation structure review.
A quarterly update from Killeen EDC.
