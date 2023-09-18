LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting will include a discussion and briefing on the 2024 solar eclipse, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the area.

The eclipse is coming April 8, 2024, and Killeen is within the Path of Totality, meaning that the solar eclipse can be viewed fully for approximately four minutes and 16 seconds.

klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.