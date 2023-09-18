Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting will include a discussion and briefing on the 2024 solar eclipse, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the area.
The eclipse is coming April 8, 2024, and Killeen is within the Path of Totality, meaning that the solar eclipse can be viewed fully for approximately four minutes and 16 seconds.
According to the presentation, Killeen will not see another solar eclipse for at least 40 years.
The presentation advises that residents have enough fuel and groceries prior to the eclipse, are prepared for traffic and plan out tasks ahead of time.
Businesses should staff with the increased amount of traffic and visitors in mind and stock up on supplies two weeks ahead of time while maintaining an online reservation system for food.
Copperas Cove is likewise preparing for visitors to the 2024 solar eclipse. It hosted a town hall on Sept. 1 and plans to host another one on Nov. 1.
Killeen City Councilman Joseph Solomon said he wants the city to be prepared for the amount of people the solar eclipse is going to bring.
“This is going to be a huge task for the city. It’s going to be all hands on deck from the way I see it. There’s going to be a lot of traffic coming to the area, the Central Texas area,” he said Monday. “I do know that we need to look at (it) definitely in terms of security. Just making sure, because we have people coming from out of state, everywhere.”
He said the other council members are similarly concerned about preparing for the solar eclipse.
“I think anyway we can address the issue, and we’re going to mention it tomorrow night, and maybe we can even mention it at the (October 19) town hall meeting, I just think that the more information that’s out there — any way we can inform the public about this — would be good. And really advertise this and really push this,” Solomon said.
“And maybe the citizens would have a lot of questions and concerns and we ought to be able to answer them.”
Councilman Jose Segarra considers the renaming of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to be a highlight of Tuesday’s meeting.
“I’ve got a couple of phone calls on that one,” Segarra said Monday. “It’s a sensitive subject still because of the renaming of the base. But I think as more people understand why we’re doing it, more people will come to terms with it.”
He said a lot of people associated the airport with the military, so renaming it would be a “good marketing strategy.”
Also being discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting is an overview of the subdivision development process.
Fees associated with this process have been a hot button topic for the city council recently.
The Architectural Standards Ordinance was supposed to be on the agenda, according to a city official last week, but isn’t listed.
Council members will also discuss bringing the remainder of funds from 2023 to defend the Proposition A marijuana lawsuit from Bell County to carry over toward the 2024 fiscal year.
The council earlier this year authorized $100,000 for defense of the suit, through Sept. 30. As of Sept. 13, about $57,300 had been spent by the city.
Two public hearings that will be discussed but held the following week are an ordinance changing the 2023 budget for revenue and expenditure accounts.
Various park rehabilitation options in District 4 will be discussed during the meeting, with a number of examples listed in the presentation.
Other items up for discussion for next week include:
- Authorizing bid for wastewater improvements to the Chaparral Road Project for $2,729,604.
- Changes in the promotion process for the Killeen Police Department.
- Approval of the quarterly investment report.
- Hiring a company to design of Passenger Terminal Mechanical Improvements Project at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for $293,200.
The city council workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
