The Killeen City Council will continue to discuss the budget for the Fiscal Year 2022 at two meetings this week, after a motion pushed off discussion of the budget until this week.
The first meeting will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Killeen City Hall. A regular city council will start before council proceeds into a workshop session.
During the regular session, council will declare vacancies on numerous citizen appointed boards and commissions. They’ll also discuss appointing members to fill the unexpired terms. Some of these committees include the Animal Advisory Committee, Planning and Zoning and the Senior Advisory Board.
In addition, the council will also vote on a resolution to award the Boys and Girls Club with $127.683 to help with parking lot and sidewalk construction with Turner Paving and Construction, Houston based company. Councilwoman Melissa Brown had asked council during a workshop meeting last week to discuss ways they could help the Boys and Girls Club with construction of their new building. The group voted to discuss that topic and move it to the next regularly scheduled meeting.
The 2022 budget will be a topic of discussion during the workshop meeting, which will take place immediately after the regular session. On Saturday, council held a special workshop to discuss the budget, during which, they also talked about the Capital Improvement Program. The CIP was started in 2018 and requires that a project cost more than $100,000, and be a multi-year investment to qualify. It includes numerous capital projects around the city.
The discussion for the budget portion was postponed until this week, after a motion by Brown during that workshop.
FOR WEDNESDAY
On Wednesday, council will gather again for a public forum on the 2022 budget.
That meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.