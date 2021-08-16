Ethics and a possible pay bump for council members will be among the many discussions to be had at a Killeen City Council workshop meeting on Tuesday evening.
Among the items is a charter review, which is being revisited to discuss a monthly salary change for council members. Because council salary is set by the City Charter, the council would need to call an election with specific ballot language. The next municipal election is set to occur May 2022.
On April 6, the council discussed raising the monthly salary for members to $100. This was put in as a written request by then Mayor Pro-Tem Shirley Flemming who stated it was needed due to community growth, the amount of public events and amount of involvement demanded by City Council members, according to the request. However, the last discussion held some debate concerning Flemming’s request, including disagreement from current Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who said the council didn’t need the extra compensation and that city officials should continue to focus on the roadways and streets.
The council then voted 6-1 to move ahead with a review of the charter in full to propose any changes to voters, but were not incredibly adamant about a pay raise, according to an article written by the Herald in April.
Changes to the charter can only be made once every two years, a city presentation said. The last one was made in 2018.
ETHICS REVIEW
The council is also scheduled to review an ethics ordinance that has sparked tension during several meetings, the last being a rare Saturday workshop meeting June 26, where council members drafted an ordinance with the assistance of Holli Clements, the city’s assistant city attorney. The meeting was lead by Nash-King in absence of Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, who was out of town.
Council voted to include several items in the draft:
- Financial disclosures
- Conflicts
- Gifts
- Outside employments
- Representation of others
- Disclosure of confidential information
- Misuse of city resources
- Abuse of position — interference
Also, a vote was held to determine who exactly the ordiance would apply to, which after much discussion, was set to include all board members, council and commissions and any positions hired or appointed by the City Council. The vote passed 4-1 with Councilwoman Nina Cobb voting against it.
Other parts of the proposed ordinance included who would investigate ethics issues and the types of sanctions that could be imposed.
A full draft of the ordinance is available at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The workshop meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St., starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It can also be viewed at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.