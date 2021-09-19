The Killeen City Council will discuss different aspects of governing expectations at two scheduled workshops this week.
On Tuesday, council will talk about governing standards, which are expectations on how council members should conduct themselves during meetings and with different members of the public.
The workshop meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 College St.
In previous workshops, the council members had proposed their own additions to an already existing list of standards that has been in effect since 2018.
According to a staff report from the city, some of these amendments to the standards include conduct with the press, ending times for meetings and public speaking time during public comments.
These items will be discussed and presented during a regular council meeting for a vote in the future.
Other items up for discussion on Tuesday also include appointments for various boards and commissions. Nominations were previously made by council members during other workshops.
The council will also discuss an agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for the purchase of Tasers for the Killeen Police Department, not to exceed the amount of $170,000.
On Monday, a special workshop meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall. There, the council will discuss amendments to the Killeen City Charter, which can come up for review by law every two years. Once amendments are approved, they are presented to the public for a vote.
Council meetings are held every Tuesday at Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street, at 5 p.m.
Agendas for City meetings can be found at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
