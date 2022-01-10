Several developers are aiming to rezone undeveloped business plots to multi-family rental properties at Tuesday's Killeen City Council meeting.
Of the four rezoning requests, three would create a duplex.
According to staff reports, the projects are located on 8th Street, 10th Street, Stringer Street, and West Avenue I.
The projects on North 8th and North 10th street would turn .44 acres and .16 acres of undeveloped land, respectively, into duplex along Garrison Avenue. The project on West Avenue I would create a similar duplex across two properties, for a total of .26 acres.
Associated staff reports recommend rezoning of all four projects, as requested. The Planning and Zoning Committee voted to approve all four projects unanimously.
The City Council will also hold another public hearing for the current charter amendment proposals tonight. An ordinance placing the proposals on the May ballot is slated for discussion Feb. 8. Until then, the city has one more public forum scheduled on Jan. 25.
Additionally, the City Council will revisit the topic of allowing bars and taverns within the Historic Overlay District. Last week, the City Council heard a proposal to allow bars and taverns “by-right” within the district while striking an existing ordinance that disallowed the establishment of bars and taverns within 300 feet of churches and schools.
Using guidance received from the City Council, city staff has submitted an alternate proposal which adds a clause to the existing ordinance that allows bars and taverns within the district on a case-by-case basis.
Finally, Tuesday's agenda features a sizable consent agenda, which everything from purchase authorizations to the appointment of individuals to the Crime Committee.
Additionally, if passed within the consent agenda, the City of Killeen will soon have a new Executive Director of Development Services: Edwin Revell.
Revell has served for three years in a similar position for the city of Bermingham, Alabama, and has worked in the public service sector for over 20 years.
