The search for a new municipal judge in Killeen may soon reach a conclusion. After having interviewed six candidates for the soon-to-be vacant position on Feb. 11, the Killeen City Council is expected to discuss the appointment during Tuesday’s meeting, although it is only listed as a discussion item on the agenda.
City officials have been searching for a new municipal judge after the current sitting magistrate, Mark Kimball, announced his retirement, which is official Wednesday.
To solicit candidates, Killeen posted to the Texas Municipal League, the Texas District and County Attorney’s Association, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Association, the Texas Municipal Court Education Center, the Texas County Clerk Association, Indeed, the State Bar of Texas and the city’s own website.
Kimball has served in the position since 2014. On Jan. 31, Mayor Jose Segarra told the Herald that the city had narrowed the applicant pool from 24 to six.
The position pays $120,000 to $135,000 annually.
Candidates are required to hold, at minimum, a juris doctorate from an accredited university of law, five years of experience as an attorney and at least two years of experience practicing law in Texas. Because Killeen is a county court of record, requirements for employment are more stringent than usual.
In general, municipal judges are responsible for presiding over the Killeen Court of Record, including class C misdemeanors, city ordinance violations, class C juvenile cases and holds limited civil jurisdiction.
Municipal judges for the city of Killeen are contracted for four year periods and must live within the city limits during their tenure.
The Killeen City Council is also scheduled to discuss a proposed 333-lot subdivision that would be built along Clear Creek Road, bordered by Mohawk Drive to the north and Reese Creek Road to the south.
The 80.85-acre two-phase development is represented by Joshua Welch on behalf of CP Summit Group, Loverd Wilson Trust, Penelope McDonald and Ray Fread.
In a special workshop meeting Tuesday morning, the city council is expected to discuss amending chapters in the city’s Code of Ordinances pertaining to subdivisions, developments and zoning.
The special workshop meeting begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the main conference room of City Hall, 101 N. College St., and the regular council meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s council chambers of City Hall.
