The Killeen City Council will discuss a bid of about $3.69 million for equipment at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport during its workshop meeting following the joint meeting with the Killeen Independent School District on Tuesday.
The project was described in the staff report on the agenda that outlines the meeting.
“The City has been offered (a grant) in the amount of $3,898,271 to fund this project, of which $400 will be allocated for legal advertising, $204,000 for construction administration and management, and other associated costs, and $3,693,871 for the contract itself. Under normal circumstances, AIP grants require a 10% match from the airport sponsor. However, the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law on March 11, 2021, increases the federal share to 100 percent for AIP grants planned for fiscal year 2021,” the staff report said.
Along with the airport project, the council will also be discussing a resolution authorizing a fireworks display on July 3 at the Killeen Special Events Center.
“On May 26, 2021, an application was received from Magic Display Pyrotechnics FX and Bear Jones for a public fireworks display on July 3, 2021 at 9:20 p.m. The proposed location for setup is behind the Killeen Special Events Center. The applicant provided insurance satisfying the requirements of the ordinance as well as the operator’s State of Texas licensing information,” the staff report said.
A few other items scheduled for the meeting include:
A resolution for additional water quality testing
Two public hearings regarding rezoning
The potential acquisition of downtown property
The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
