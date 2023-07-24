Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting agenda includes a presentation about the proposed Oasis Fresh Market grocery store, which Mayor Debbie Nash-King hopes will answer some of the city’s questions on the potential project.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Oasis Fresh Market, which is in talks with the city to open up a location somewhere in north Killeen, has been facing questions from the council about its own investment in coming to Killeen.
“The reason I put it on the agenda is because I need an update on what is going on, what is needed. The council needs an update,” Nash-King said Monday by phone. “The council ran on this — that whatever it takes to get a grocery store on the northside of Killeen, we need to do it.”
The mayor was unable to answer specific questions from the Herald regarding the status of the grocery store initiative, such as: whether there have been any negotiations between the city and Oasis on site locations; who will be involved with scheduling site visits; what the timeline is for receiving a letter of intent; and whether Oasis Fresh Market owner Aaron “AJ” Johnson will come down to Killeen.
Nash-King said she hoped that some of those questions would be answered during the presentation at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“We all know it takes more than $42,000 to do the preliminary work to see if it’s even feasible to bring a grocery store to Killeen,” she said. “I’m concerned about us letting down the residents of the north side of Killeen”
North Killeen has been considered a food desert since H-E-B and IGA left the area in 2019, resulting in residents in the area no longer having a major grocery store.
The city hired a contractor to conduct a market feasibility study, which it completed, and a construction feasibility study, which still needs to be finished.
Ronnie Russell of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, who has been acting as a liaison for the Oasis Fresh Market, is expected to make the presentation at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Nash-King said she asked Russell if he could have Johnson participate via Zoom, but she wasn’t sure if he was going to.
Russell confirmed to the Herald that he would be presenting at Tuesday’s meeting.
The mayor said that the Oasis Fresh Market was still their closest and most “tangible” opportunity to bring a grocery store to Killeen, but said she understands both sides need to come to the bargaining table.
“We owe it to the residents to work with this potential grocery store owner (and) to work with our limited resources to our city, Killeen,” Nash-King said.
Oasis was previously allocated $42,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds–federal dollars for COVID relief — which paid for the market feasibility study.
Those funds were part of a grocery fund initiative set aside by the council.
There was approximately $48,000 left, but some of those funds were reserved at last Tuesday’s council workshop meeting, pending an assessment, for an existing small grocery store in Killeen and a pilot nutritional program.
The concept for the new grocery store, as discussed in a council meeting in May, is for a two-story building with a grocery store on the bottom floor and an emergency food pantry and rental assistance area at the back of the store.
The design also calls for electric vehicle charging ports in the parking lot, an agricultural testing lab and freshly prepared meals offered in a bar-like area in the middle of the store.
While there is no location set, the desired spot for the store is a vacant, 5-acre piece of land near the intersection of 38th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Johnson opened Oasis Fresh Market in 2021 at an area of Tulsa which itself was considered a food desert for more than 14 years. He was unavailable for comment Monday.
Another item on the council agenda Tuesday includes potentially awarding a bid for a 3D laser scanner for police costing $138,148.44 using federal forfeiture funds.
The Killeen Police Department typically documents crime scenes using digital photography, sketches and video, which can sometimes take hours, according to the presentation attached to the agenda item.
However, with a 3D scanner, a laser is used to create a 3D representation of the crime scene without disturbing it.
The presentation said the 3D scanner is more “accurate and timely” than older methods, allowing police more time to conduct interviews for their investigations.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Monday the scanner would provide “prosecutors, judges, and juries a better (understanding) of the course of events, allowing them more information to make an informed decision.”
The council will also hear a presentation from District 43 state Rep. Brad Buckley for a Capitol update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.