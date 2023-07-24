Oasis

Oasis, a grocery store based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is in talks with Killeen about opening a store in north Killeen.

 File photo

Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting agenda includes a presentation about the proposed Oasis Fresh Market grocery store, which Mayor Debbie Nash-King hopes will answer some of the city’s questions on the potential project.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Oasis Fresh Market, which is in talks with the city to open up a location somewhere in north Killeen, has been facing questions from the council about its own investment in coming to Killeen.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.