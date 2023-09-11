The Killeen City Council is expected to have its final vote on the proposed 2024 budget preceded by a public hearing on Tuesday.
The council will also vote on an ordinance setting the property tax rate at 62.08 cents per $100 valuation during Tuesday’s regular meeting at City Hall.
This will likewise be preceded by a public hearing, opening up the proposed tax rate change for discussion.
The proposed 2024 budget is balanced and totals $282 million, a decrease of $16 million from the 2023 fiscal year budget of $298.2 million.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said Monday that voting on the budget would be the most important thing the council does on Tuesday.
“Out of the budget we have items ... needed to improve the quality of life for our residents,” said Nash-King, who explained that she, City Manager Kent Cagle and any council member have the right to add anything in the budget for discussion. “It’s for the good of the city.”
“And I’m just hoping that we can vote on the budget and just move on with the process,” Nash-King said.
She said she doesn’t foresee any change to the building inspection fees, which are proposed to increase in the 2024 budget despite objections from area developers.
Also discussed at a previous workshop meeting, and up for a vote at Tuesday’s meeting, is an agenda item on adding a new routing system for 55 vehicles in waste management.
“And why is that important?” Nash-King said. “Because it ... improves our customer service, and the supervisors can track just in case someone missed picking up trash,” Nash-King said.
This upgrade will cost the city $180,384 if it passes.
The mayor also mentioned the Community and Senior Center Expansion and Renovation Project for $390,631.
“We’re doing the conception of design, doing a needs of assessment with a new architectural firm that we’ve been working with since 2019,” she said. “I have high hopes that by next year we should be almost completed with the project.”
Some of the other items to be voted on Tuesday:
Approving a settlement between Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy regarding the 2023 Atmos Rate Review Mechanism Filing.
A resolution adding Harker Heights as a customer for the Amended Water Disposal Contract with WCID #1
Rejecting a bid for the Chaparral Pump Station Project.
Authorizing the city manager to accept a Federal Aviation Authority grant for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for $267,322
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St. It will be livestreamed at KilleenTexas.gov and broadcast on Spectrum Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.