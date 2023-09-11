City Hall

Killeen City Hall

 File Photo

Mayor Debbie Nash-King stops by the Killeen Daily Herald newsroom to talk to City Government Reporter Kevin Limiti about the previous and upcoming city council meetings and her re-election campaign on Monday afternoon.

The Killeen City Council is expected to have its final vote on the proposed 2024 budget preceded by a public hearing on Tuesday.

The council will also vote on an ordinance setting the property tax rate at 62.08 cents per $100 valuation during Tuesday’s regular meeting at City Hall.

