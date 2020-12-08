Killeen City Council to meet today

Today’s Killeen City Council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
The council is scheduled to discuss and take action on a memorandum/resolution amending an operating authority by changing the business name of Express Cab to Longhorn Taxi, prospective purchases by the Killeen Police Department from GT Distributors, Inc. and Galls LLC, several zoning related items in the public hearings section and others.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.