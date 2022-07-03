The Killeen City Council is expected to do three things during a special council meeting following a workshop Tuesday: Receive the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023, set a public hearing on the budget for July 26 and receive the Fiscal Year 2023 proposed capital improvement plan interview.
As of Friday, Killeen’s proposed budget for FY23 was not yet available for the public to view on the city’s website.
On Sept. 14, 2021, the City Council adopted a $268 million budget — the largest in the city’s history. The budget included a general operating budget of around $106.3 million.
That same evening, the council also lowered the tax rate.
Killeen residents currently have a property tax rate of 70.04 cents per $100 valuation.
Tuesday’s special council meeting will immediately follow the workshop meeting, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
EDC discussion
During the workshop, Killeen officials are expected to consider revisions to how the city’s economic development corporation is structured, but that doesn’t mean changes are imminent.
The EDC’s mission “is to promote the development of commercial, industrial and manufacturing enterprises to promote and encourage employment and the public welfare,” according to its website. “Members of KEDC are also charged with the responsibility of working closely with the Killeen Industrial Foundation and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.”
