The Killeen City Council will review its City Charter as well as redistricting guidelines during two scheduled meetings this week.
The council members will review charter articles III through IV Monday night during a workshop meeting. The workshop will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 College St.
The City Council has been reviewing the city’s charter for several weeks now after a review was ordered by former Councilwoman Shirley Fleming earlier this year as Fleming’s final term came to a close. Any charter changes would have to be approved by voters at a citywide election next May.
Some of the topics being reviewed Monday include regulations of the council and mayor, as well as regulations regarding the city manager, according to a presentation from the city. For the council, topics such as pay, power of the mayor and the appointment-and-removal process of the city manager will be discussed. Article IV will discuss qualifications of a city manager and powers and duties for that role.
The charter will continue to be reviewed throughout the rest of the year until Feb. 8, when the council is expected to vote on an ordinance calling a charter amendment election, according to the presentation.
The council will also vote on a resolution approving the Killeen Arts Commission Grant recommendations for fiscal year 2022. The grant is totaled at $290,090, a one time expenditure. The money comes from federal coronavirus funding and local hotel taxes. According to the staff report, the grant will fund seven grant applicants including IMPAC Outreach, Vive Les Arts Society and several more.
During a workshop meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m., following a regularly scheduled meeting, council will discuss guidelines for submitting redistricting proposals ahead of the 2021 redistricting process. Recently, the city entered into an agreement with Austin based law firm, Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta for professional redistricting services. Bickerstaff provided an initial assessment of the City’s voting districts on Oct. 5. Plans were discussed as to how Killeen will go about developing a plan, as well as accepting plans from the public, according to a staff report from the city.
Another workshop meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21 , at the National Mounted Warrior Museum, 105 Trooper Loop, Fort Hood, at 5 p.m.
Killeen City Council agendas can be found at killeen.legister.com/calender.aspx
