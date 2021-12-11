The Killeen City Council is set to pass a resolution that could help the Killeen Police Department make the city roads safer.
During Tuesday’s meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St., the council will vote on a resolution that would authorize the city manager to enter into a grant agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation. The Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant is in the amount of $60,965, with a matching requirement of $15,446 for a total grant project amount of $76,411.90, the staff report said.
The grant will be utilized by KPD or additional focused traffic enforcement on an “overtime basis,” according to a staff report from the city.
“The additional STEP officers will not respond to routine calls for service and will concentrate on concerns with speed, driving under the influence, distracted driving, intersection-related crashes, etc., to impact the safety of the driving community, increase awareness and decrease violations,” according to the staff report. “Additionally, the STEP officers will conduct several public education sessions to further increase the impact on traffic safety.”
Agendas for Killeen City Council meetings can be found at killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
